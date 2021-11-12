Body Language Expert Points Out 3 Gestures From Prince William at Prince Harry’s Wedding That Shows He Was ‘Panicked’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests including some of the biggest celebrities in the world. The Duke of Sussex wore his frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, while the bride donned a Givenchy gown by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller.

Looking back on that day one person noticed more than who attended the affair and who wore what. A human behavior analyst and body language expert has focused on what he calls “panic signals” that Harry’s older brother displayed on that day. Here’s what he said about the gestures Prince William was making.

Prince Harry and Prince William arriving at St. George’s Chapel for Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William reportedly had concerns before Harry married Meghan

It’s been reported that Prince William expressed concerns that his sibling was moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan, especially since William dated Kate Middleton for several years before popping the question. The Duke of Cambridge told Harry: “Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

Even though his intentions may have been good that comment is said to have infuriated the younger prince, and it was really when their rift began.

Body language expert claims these 3 gestures proved William was ‘panicked’ at the wedding

Prince Harry and Prince William arriving at St. George’s Chapel ahead of Harry’s royal wedding | Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the day Harry and Meghan said “I do” William actually showed “signs of panic” according to Jesus Enrique Rosas.”

The Express noted that Rosas claimed the first sign was outside the church when the princes were walking to the chapel. Rosas said that Prince Harry looked confident and comfortable as he waved to well-wishers gathered outside the church. However, he noticed “a bit of stiffness to William’s gait.”

Prince Harry with his best man Prince William as they wait for the start of Harry’s wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rosas acknowledged that alone though didn’t qualify as a “panic” signal. But he noticed that once inside the church the Duke of Cambridge appeared to be “releasing his stress” with his right hand by stretching and then releasing his fingers “no less than five times.” Rosas believes that William was trying to relax himself at that moment.

The next signal the body language expert pointed to was when the dukes were sitting down next to one another. Rosas highlighted that “we saw a totally different William when he was looking away from Harry” as he would “clench his jaw.”

Rosas explained that is another stress-relieving technique, similar to the stretching and releasing of the fingers.

Prince Harry sitting down and chatting with Prince William before his royal wedding to Meghan Markle | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The third “panic” signal Rosas noted was how William would occasionally look in the direction of Prince Harry without moving his head. He said: “When you use just your eyes to look to one side, it can be a very subtle signal of nervousness, or being uncomfortable or trying not to draw much attention towards you.” He then observed William swallowing “hard” and pressing his lips, which are more signs of nervousness.

Of course, no one could hear what the princes were saying to each other inside the church and no one knows truly how William was feeling on that day. But Rosas maintains that in his area of expertise those signals led him to reach his “solid conclusions.” He then joked: “Maybe William already knew that there was going to be a bumpy ride.”

