Body Language Expert Points Out ‘Concerned’ Gesture Kate Middleton Made During Appearance With ‘Nervous’ Camilla Parker Bowles

King Charles III led the commorations as he and the rest of the royal family gathered for Remembrance Day. This was Charles’ first time leading the service as the new monarch but someone watching seemed more nervous than him.

According to a leading body language expert the king’s wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) displayed signs of “anxiety” and the new Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) took notice and made a gesture out of “concern” for her stepmother-in-law.

Body language expert says Camilla showed signs of ‘anxiety’

The new queen consort and Princess of Wales stood next to each other on the balcony overlooking the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 13. Body language expert Judi James analyzed the footage of the royal ladies’ appearance together and said Camilla’s first service as queen consort was clearly nerve-wracking for her.

“Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety,” James told the Mirror. “Standing beside Kate, she performed a subtle smile of acknowledgment as her wreath was laid and as she turned to Kate on their way from the balcony she threw a rather fond smile as Kate spoke to her.

“Camilla smiled at Kate for a second time before nodding, again in a gesture of acknowledgment as she walked ahead of Kate in her new role of queen. Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.”

The gesture Kate made out of ‘polite concern’

James pointed out that Kate may have picked up on Camilla’s nervousness as well because she offered a gesture of “polite concern.”

James noticed that “Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate’s calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla’s nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout.”

No one could ignore the empty space between the women on the balcony

The Remembrance Day service took place just nine weeks after Queen Elizabeth’s death and there was an empty space on the balcony of the Foreign Office between Camilla and Kate where the late queen once stood.

In years past she stood watching as her oldest son laid a wreath on her behalf. On this day, Charles and his oldest son Prince William laid wreaths to honor the nation’s war dead for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death. It was also the first time a wreath was laid on the queen consort’s behalf.

Remembrance Day is one of the most important on the royal family’s calendar with the late queen only missing it seven times during her entire reign.

