Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Clue in King Charles’ Birthday Photo That Connects Him to Prince Harry

King Charles’ newest birthday photo may hold a small clue that connects him to Prince Harry, according to a body language expert. Charles opted for a natural setting for the image and it might just be a message to Harry, the expert says.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert looks at how King Charles’ photo has a focus on nature

On Nov. 14, the palace posted a new photo on Instagram to mark King Charles’ 74th birthday. Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the portrait with Express and pointed out a small Prince Harry connection.

The body language expert noted how the “overwhelming presence” of nature shows Charles’ “passion for conservation and the environment.”

She also shared that the ancient tree has a connection to King Charles’ relationship with his wife. “Charles and Camilla’s iconic photograph of their youth and the one always used to illustrate their early romance was taken when they were standing either side of a huge tree trunk,” James explained.

Body language expert reveals how King Charles’ photo has a connection to Prince Harry

James looked at the “possible message” that connects Charles to Prince Harry in the image. “Harry’s official portraits of himself and his family have famously shown them posing beneath or close to a very similar-looking tree,” she said.

James said that Charles is also dressed “more casual” in the shot “like Harry” and the significance of nature isn’t lost on the expert.

She added, “This photograph with its messages of the continuity of nature and the symbol of the tree of life, does seem to remind us of the passions and causes that the father and son share, despite their apparent alienation.”

Vogue contributing photographer @misanharriman shares the symbolism behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy portrait: https://t.co/0NFyVcOFtc pic.twitter.com/ApULfEaS3J — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2021

King Charles takes on the role of park ranger of Windsor Great Park

Continuing with the theme of nature, the Instagram caption explained how Charles has taken on the role of park ranger at Windsor, 70 years after his father was appointed to the post.

“His Majesty The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, seventy years after his father, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post,” the caption noted. “The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

According to the photo’s caption, the role has been in existence since 1559. “Over the last 460 years, the post has usually been held by the Sovereign or family members, including The King’s father and grandfather.”

Prince Philip held the role from 1952 until his death in 2021. “His Royal Highness took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of Red Deer into the Deer Park in 1979 and the development of The Savill Garden Visitor Centre and Virginia Water Pavilion,” the caption noted.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.