Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Prince William Gestures That Show ‘New Skills’ and ‘Boundless Confidence’

Prince William’s body language during a recent state visit was revealing, according to one expert, who said William displayed signs of “new skills” and “confidence.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language at recent engagement

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s gestures and expressions during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state visit.

William and Kate met President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel in London and posed for photos, with one image in particular standing out to Stanton.

“Included in official photos of the prince and princess greeting the president of South Africa, there is a great shot of William and Kate standing with him in the middle,” Stanton shared.

“What is most striking about this photograph is looking at how both William and Kate are standing in relation to the president, it is a great shot where everyone is smiling with a genuine smile,” he noted.

The couple’s ‘submissive gesture’ conveyed ‘respect’

Stanton also looked more closely at how William and Kate appeared to be in sync at the engagement.

“However, the Prince and Princess of Wales both put their hands forward, they are matching and mirroring each other unconsciously which demonstrates they are both on the same page, both thinking the same thing and operating almost like professional dancers as they are so synchronized,” Stanton explained.

Their hand placement showed a “submissive gesture,” Stanton noted. “You’ll often see people adopt this stance at a funeral or some other solemn occasion, so what they’re really doing is unconsciously paying the South African president due respect as he stands with his hands to his side,” he explained.

Expert says Prince William ‘has developed boundless confidence’

Stanton also looked at Prince William’s body language when he attended the Horse Guards Parade, noting how the Prince of Wales has recently developed “a fantastic set of new skills in terms of making others feel very comfortable.”

Stanton explained, “He makes certain gestures like placing his hand over his heart which is a submissive gesture. I noticed as they walked onto the stage and walked past Camilla [Parker Bowles] he made this gesture with his hands, placing them against his chest.”

The body language expert added, “We may have seen this as self assurance in previous years, but we have seen in the last 18 months to two years that Prince William has developed boundless confidence when attending these sorts of events.”

Kate Middleton also showed confidence in her body language, expert says

Body language expert Judi James took a closer look at Kate’s gestures and expressions during the state visit meeting as well, pointing out the signs of “confidence” she observed.

“Kate’s pose beside the president contains two signals of confidence and connection with the camera,” James noted. “[Kate] poses initially with her hands clasped in front, which mirrors her husband’s pose, but she is also seen with her arms hanging at her sides in a more individual expression of confidence.”

The body language expert added, “The second signal is the one raised eyebrow, which creates a stronger tie-sign with the cameras than the usual regal smile.”