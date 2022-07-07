Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Displayed ‘Fun and Flirty Side’ at Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language at Wimbledon showed a “fun and flirty side” of the couple, one expert shared. Body language expert Judi James analyzed William and Kate’s expressions and gestures, including the “secret signaling” she witnessed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton displayed flirty moments at Wimbledon

James shared her analysis of William and Kate’s Wimbledon appearance with The Sun’s Fabulous, explaining how the couple noticeably were enjoying the tennis match and each other.

“Whether it’s the sun, the strawberries or the Centre Court action, Wimbledon seems to bring out the fun and flirty side of William and Kate,” she explained.

James noted “some hugely uninhibited and animated displays from Kate and some suppressed, secretive smiling from William.”

William and Kate have secret signals, expert says

James pointed to the couple’s “subtle secret signaling,” noting how it “suggested some mutual admiration as the game continued.”

The expert zeroed in on Kate’s body language that reinforced her look of admiration. “Kate’s hair-preening looked slightly more exaggerated than usual and her glances at William looked like appreciative tie-signs,” James shared.

Similarly, Prince William displayed signs that indicated his feelings about Kate. “William’s response was subtle but telling,” she noted. “As he bared his teeth in a smile his top lip puckered and curled, creating his signature cues of dimpling at the corners of his upper lip.”

“This slightly bashful signal tends to be his give-away of some shared flirting and jokes between himself and Kate,” James added.

The expert noted that the couple “clearly adore the party atmosphere” as Kate was seen blowing kisses to her mother at one point.

As for Prince William and Kate’s gestures and expressions as they watched the tennis match, they were very much in sync. “Their increasingly mirrored body language as they got lost in the excitement of the match though led to Kate gasping and gesticulating, with William quickly joining in the gestures of nail-biting excitement,” she noted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA at a charity polo game

Prince William and Kate also showed their flirty side with some PDA at the Royal Charity Polo Cup. The two hugged, kissed, and were photographed walking with their arms around one another.

James shared her thoughts with the Daily Mail, pointing out the couple’s “chemistry.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s natural and coordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo,” she said. “They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view.”

James further shared the body language that was part of their kiss. “Kate’s mimed embrace at the start of the kiss as she throws both arms out to welcome William with the expression of a desire to hug shows how they are tempering or toning down their body language in public,” she noted.

The expert explained, “This gesture shows how a full hug would be normal for the couple. The way her legs cross at the ankles. This very girlish gesture suggests she can still get coy when her husband kisses her in public.”

She added, “’Kate’s eye-gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture.”

