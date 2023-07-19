Body language expert Darren Stanton explains the signs and subtle shifts in Prince William proving he is becoming more comfortable in his royal role.

In his relatively new role as the Prince of Wales, Prince William appears to be growing increasingly comfortable, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. The signs and subtle shifts in his demeanor, highlighted by Stanton, indicate a settling into the role that carries significant historical weight.

Stanton’s analysis of the royal couple’s recent Wimbledon appearance, in particular, reveals much about their evolving confidence and dynamics. Here’s a closer look at what Stanton had to say about William and Kate’s Wimbledon appearance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Body Language expert reveals Prince William is becoming more comfortable as the Prince of Wales

William has not held the title of Prince of Wales for long, yet he’s already settling into his new role. Body language expert Darren Stanton could not agree more.

Offering his expertise to Betfair Slots, Stanton suggests that William has grown increasingly self-assured in his identity as the Prince of Wales.

Stanton discussed how William presented a somewhat earnest persona in several snapshots from Wimbledon. However, this solemn demeanor suggests his serious approach to his role and commitment to making everyone proud.

Furthermore, Stanton thinks William is acutely aware of the need to be an exemplary figure. William takes this seriously, and he always strives to put his best foot forward in public appearances.

While such prominent commitments could be nerve-wracking for William, Stanton mentions that he demonstrated a strong sense of self-assuredness. A classic indicator of stress for William, tucking his hands in his pockets, was notably absent during his time at Wimbledon.

“We rarely see William do this anymore, and that shows he’s really found his feet and feels supported enough to feel strong and confident when in public – whether that’s with wife Kate or on his own,” Stanton explained. “It shows he’s become more comfortable in believing in himself and his duty as Prince of Wales.”

The Prince of Wales shows a different side alongside Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton accompanied William to Wimbledon. Despite their serious demeanor for the occasion, they also enjoyed some light-hearted moments together.

Kate occasionally partook in friendly chatter and seemed to thoroughly enjoy her time with William. As Stanton highlighted, the Prince and Princess of Wales exchanged genuine smiles and shared bouts of laughter.

The body language expert, who has a degree in psychology and worked for the Derbyshire police department, also pointed out Kate’s choice of green attire for Wimbledon.

The color of Kate’s outfit symbolizes her openness and desire for reciprocal transparency. Stanton further observed that the couple understood that Wimbledon was part and parcel of their responsibilities, as they were the focus of global attention.

“The pair appeared happy to be there, even if there were moments of being serious and formal. William looked less serious than Kate did, but we saw a different side to him with his level of confidence,” Stanton explained. “They looked very certain and secure in their duties together, as well as individuals.”

Stanton further mentioned that they both demonstrated independence in their actions. When the day concluded, they exuded higher confidence levels than ever before, reflecting their comfort in their expanded roles.

Body Language expert says Prince William is ‘in a good place’ with Kate Middleton

William and Kate witnessed Carlos Alcaraz claim victory in this year’s Wimbledon singles final. Although the couple has attended the tournament in the past, Stanton believes their demeanor this year spoke volumes about their relationship.

The body language expert disclosed that the royal couple showcased a perfect sync at the event. They not only savored moments of intimacy but also exuded supreme confidence.

Stanton highlighted Kate’s consistently honest and open facial expressions. He also highlighted how the Princess of Wales doesn’t feel compelled to mask her true emotions, implying that the couple genuinely enjoyed their time together.

“Their body postures were straight and they didn’t slouch, which showed us they felt confident in themselves and were genuinely in a good place,” Stanton stated. “Neither of them showed nervousness or a lack of confidence, it was all very authentic.”

After his father, King Charles, took the throne last year, William and Kate assumed the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Now that William is next in line for the throne, his obligations and responsibilities will progressively escalate throughout his father’s reign.