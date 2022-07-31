Body Language Expert Revisits Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton’s ‘Team of Three’ at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

TL;DR:

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton went to the 2014 Commonwealth Games together.

Body language expert Judi James said the three royals appeared to be a team who had fun together.

James also compared Prince Harry’s Commonwealth Games body language to his stern facial expressions since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020.

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at the 2014 Commonwealth Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Before the royal family’s fab four, there was the trio of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry. They attended events together for years, one of them being the 2014 Commonwealth Games. According to body language expert Judi James, they looked very much like a team. Meanwhile, in recent years, the Duke of Sussex seems to have traded his “animated comic” demeanor for “haunted eyes.”

William and Harry looked like they’d be ‘happier sitting together’ at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Long before Harry described his relationship with the Duke of Cambridge as “space,” they had what appeared to be a fun day at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Upon revisiting the outing, James said Harry and William looked as if they would’ve gotten along fine by themselves.

“When there are people sitting in between them, the acute, mirrored angle of lean that Harry and William perform to allow themselves to have closeness and a more intimate conversation suggests they’d be happier sitting together having playful fun,” James told the U.K.’s Mirror.

Harry, William, and Kate appeared ‘very much a team of 3’ at the Commonwealth Games

Although James remarked Harry and William’s Commonwealth Games body language suggested they’d have fun were Kate not sitting between them, she said the trio was in harmony together.

“Kate is never seen to be left out, though,” James said, describing them as “very much a team of three.”

She went on, noting how Harry, now 37, made an effort to have lighter moments with Kate. “Harry often appeared to offer Kate more moments of shared, relaxed fun and laughter than William did,” James said.

“He is very much the animated comic here who goes out of his way to make his brother and sister-in-law laugh,” she added.

Harry ‘sparkled the brightest,’ now often seen with ‘haunted eyes’

Prince Harry | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

James, who also analyzed Harry’s Platinum Jubilee weekend body language, continued. She compared his 2014 Commonwealth Games appearance to his body language in recent years.

James highlighted Harry’s “often dour facial expressions” he’s been seen sporting. And she mentioned his “haunted eyes” after stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and “tumbling headlong out of this sibling closeness.”

“We can also see that the benefits of the original relationship were emphatically two-or-three-way,” James added.

“Harry was the guy who sparkled the brightest and who made his brother less stuffy in the process. He made a cautiously self-aware Kate giggle and grin on a regular basis and he must have made royal duties a load more fun,” she concluded.

