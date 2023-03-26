Body Language Expert Said Prince William’s ‘Parental Emotions’ Suggested He Also Wants Baby No. 4: ‘It’s Not Just Kate’

Prince William appeared “openly smitten” with a child at a 2022 St. Patrick’s Day event, according to a body language expert.

Prince William’s upper lip “give-away” suggested “male broodiness” or a desire for more kids, making baby no. 4 for him and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s body language signaled a “keen” desire to “start mothering.”

Prince William’s known to tease Kate Middleton about having more kids. Although the Princess of Wales isn’t alone in her “broodiness.” According to a body language expert, being around small children has “triggered” the Prince of Wales’ “parental emotions.”

Prince William looked ‘smitten’ with kids in hinting at ‘parental emotions’ for baby no. 4

William — and Kate — showed signs of wanting more kids on St. Patrick’s Day 2022, per body language expert Judi James.

“William was complaining his wife was getting broody a few days ago,” she said (via Express). However, as James explained, William’s body language pointed to a desire for baby no. 4.

“It’s not just Kate wearing signals of being besotted and broody when gazing at small babies and toddlers,” James said. “If Kate really is keen on a baby Cambridge number four,” she continued, “she might like to study her husband’s facial expressions as he gazes at a small baby in some of these poses, too.”

William “might like to act alarmed at the idea of another child but he looks adorably and openly smitten here,” James said. “His eye expression is softened. But it’s his upper lip as he smiles that is the give-away to what might be some male broodiness.”

Additionally, William’s “head tilt” coupled with a “small display of upper teeth, and the wave-shape of that upper lip with some distinct muscle puckering at one side, all suggest his parental emotions might have been triggered here too.”

Kate Middleton used a go-to ‘mothering’ move seen with George, Charlotte, and Louis

While William’s body language suggested another kid might not be such an outlandish idea, so did Kate’s. “Everything about Kate” suggested an eagerness to “start mothering the little girl who was presenting her with her flowers,” James said.

“Even when she is standing straight, her hands are held in a pose of anticipation, as though just waiting get off the blocks, push the coat into a ‘V’ at the front, and bend to give the little girl some undivided attention and communication,” she added.

Not only did Kate touch the girl’s hair but she also bent low in a move she does with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The mother of three also offered “smiling reassurance and support” as the girl tried on a guardsman’s hat.

Kate Middleton has ‘always’ wanted 4 kids

William and Kate have been a family of five since welcoming Louis in April 2018. However, an “insider” told Us Weekly in late 2019 that Kate wanted more kids. She’d “love to have one more child,” they said. Although for William, “three children is more than enough.”

The source went on, claiming that “having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” adding that although “it took a while” the pair got “on the same page” about baby no. 4.

“Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him,” they said. “And, at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?”

