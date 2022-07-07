Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Polo Match PDA Suggests They’re ‘Very Tactile in Private’

TL; DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a charity polo match on July 6, 2022.

The typically reserved couple engaged in some public displays of affection or PDA.

Prince William and Kate Middleton warmly embraced each other and lingered after a kiss.

An expert says Kate Middleton and Prince William’s polo PDA suggested a “toning down” of their body language in public.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s polo PDA said a lot, according to a body language expert. They examined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s interactions at a July 2022 polo match. The takeaways? Post-kiss lingering and flirtatious glances indicated Kate and William were “toning down” their typical body language.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language hinted a ‘full hug’ is ‘normal’ for them

On July 6, 2022, Kate and William went to a charity polo match at England’s Guards Polo Club, near Windsor Castle. William played while Kate watched from the sidelines. During the outing, the couple had a few moments of PDA, which body language expert Judi James examined.

Speaking to FEMAIL about Kate and William’s hug and kiss, James said the couple exhibited signs of “tempering” their body language.

“’Kate’s mimed embrace at the start of the kiss as she throws both arms out to welcome William with the expression of a desire to hug shows how they are tempering or toning down their body language in public,” she said.

The simple gesture demonstrated “how a full hug would be normal for the couple,” James explained.

Additionally, the expert said Kate’s “very girlish gesture” of crossing her legs at the ankles indicated “she can still get coy when her husband kisses her in public.”

Their lingering suggested a toning down of PDA in public

James also noted some lingering during William and Kate’s polo PDA. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t immediately separate after their hug and kiss. Which, to the expert, suggested being “very tactile.”

“Once the kiss is over they linger in the more intimate and affectionate pose rather than breaking quickly,” James said. This is another hint that they are very tactile in private and toning it down in public.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s polo PDA demonstrated a ‘loving relationship’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for more than a decade. And based on their polo PDA James said they’re still very much a loving couple.

The “close-quarters” eye contact as they leaned in for the kiss suggested to James they have a “very loving relationship.” She also noted how Kate’s gaze moved down to William’s lips in a “flirtatious gesture.”

When they looked at each other James picked up on how their features softened in what she referred to as “the look of love.” Finally, Kate and William wrapped up their polo PDA with another embrace. They walked off the polo with arms around each other which James likened to a “young couple on a first date.”

