Body Language Expert Says King Charles Appears ‘Spiritual,’ ‘Reflective,’ and ‘Intellectual’ in New Birthday Photo

A body language expert analyzed the new photo of King Charles that marked his 74th birthday and found his gestures and expression revealing, especially when compared to the previous year’s portrait.

Body language expert compares new King Charles photo to his previous portrait

On Nov. 14, Buckingham Palace posted a new photo of King Charles on Instagram.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the new photo with Express and compared it to the previous year’s portrait. “In 2021 we were shown an image of a prince looking extremely regal despite the outdoor setting,” James explained. “His pose was totally suitable for the role of king that he was to take on, with a piercing eye expression greeting the camera to connect directly with the viewer.”

She continued, “There were signals of formality, tradition and status in this pose.”

His posture was “upright and with no sign of relaxation,” James noted, pointing out his “very smart and almost dapper suit” was paired with “accessories that suggest class and wealth.”

Charles also displayed a “formal” smile that made him appear less accessible according to James, who said the expression was “suggesting a king looking at a subject rather than an approachable and more accessible man showing signals of approachability.”

King Charles’ 74th birthday photo is more casual than last year’s portrait

James said Charles’ 74th birthday photo is more “off the hoof” rather than posed like his last birthday portrait, which was posted on the Clarence House Instagram. According to the body language expert, Charles appears to be “enjoying his new role rather than seeing it as a burden and a duty.”

She continued, “This version of Charles the king is suddenly distant, both physically and emotionally, and almost spiritual-looking. Rather than greeting the viewer he has chosen to be photographed in a way that seems to suggest that he is unaware of the camera, let alone us.”

James called the pose “reflective and intellectual,” noting how it conveys “him in a more philosophical-looking role, as though he is musing about great things.”

She added, “It is a photograph that seems to place him up in the ranks of men like Attenborough and the man who was once Charles’s mentor, Sir Lawrence van der Post.”

King Charles’ portrait hints at other interesting connections

James went on to analyze the way Charles is photographed next to a tree — which shows his “passion for conservation and the environment” but is also symbolic of his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“Charles and Camilla’s iconic photograph of their youth and the one always used to illustrate their early romance was taken when they were standing either side of a huge tree trunk,” she pointed out.

James also believes there may be a “possible message” to Prince Harry. “Harry’s official portraits of himself and his family have famously shown them posing beneath or close to a very similar-looking tree,” she said.

James added, “This photograph with its messages of the continuity of nature and the symbol of the tree of life, does seem to remind us of the passions and causes that the father and son share, despite their apparent alienation.”

