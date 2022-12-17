Body Language Expert Says King Charles Showed ‘Disloyalty’ to Queen Camilla During a ‘Very Public Scene’

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have been married since 2005. They seem to be in love and very supportive of each other. However, a body language expert says the king had a moment where he showed “disloyalty” to his wife.

King Charles showed ‘disloyalty’ according to a body language expert

King Charles and Queen Camilla | Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently attended a walkabout in Wrexham, Wales. They spent time greeting the public. There was a moment when Camilla was speaking with someone, so Charles asked his aide to get her. It seemed as if the king was becoming impatient.

He is seen in a video (via Independent) saying, “Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her, but she goes on.” According to body language expert Judi James, the king displayed a “short fuse.”

“Proving he is still on a short fuse but taking it out on his wife this time rather than a pen, Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here,” James tells Express. “Calling his wife ‘she’ and referring to the fact that he has an ongoing gripe with Camilla when he says, ‘But she goes on,’ throwing his arms out to show exasperation. There are no signs of good humor here, just a man pleading to his entourage to get him out of his situation and on to his next booking.”

According to James, King Charles’ behavior shows “disloyalty,” especially during a public event. James says Charles should have shown more restraint considering his wife is now queen.

“I know people are creating empathetic links by saying this is a common theme between husbands and wives and that it makes Charles seem more human, but his wife is the new queen, and he is making a very public scene about her that lowers her status,” James adds.

Queen Camilla and King Charles’ relationship

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Sees Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as ‘Intertwined in His Mind’

Despite this incident, Charles and Camilla appear to have a close bond. Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, analyzed a recent photo of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. Rosas says Camilla’s gestures demonstrate their closeness and how much she loves and supports him. She showed her support even more after the death of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Rosas says Camilla can be seen placing her arm over Charles’ arm. She is touching his back, but her arm is on top of his. “You can see that Charles’ arm is around Camilla and Camilla’s arm is around Charles. That is a nice gesture,” says Rosas. “But what is interesting to see is that Charles’ arm is in front of Camilla’s. Camilla has her arm over Charles. She is the one in that moment supporting and protecting Charles. Charles needed that protection.”

What Angela Levin said about Queen Camilla

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, biographer Angela Levin says Camilla tends to shy away from the spotlight. Although King Charles seemed to have trouble pulling her away from a conversation, the queen tends to hang back and allow Charles to have the attention. Perhaps she is becoming more comfortable in her new role.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.