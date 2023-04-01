Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle ‘Needs Frequent Touches With Her Husband’ Just Like Another Royal

Royal fans know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been shy about showing PDA. In fact, it’s rare to see them not holding each other’s hand or walking arm in arm. Well according to a body language expert, the Duchess of Sussex “needs frequent touches” with her husband and she isn’t the only royal who does.

Here’s who else relies on touching to connect and what the expert noticed the ladies both do in public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The princess who has a lot in common with the duchess

Princess Charlene (formerly Charlene Wittstock) and Prince Albert II of Monaco tied the knot on July 1, 2011. Charlene, like Meghan, hails from a different country and married into a foreign royal family.

After she and Albert said “I do,” Charlene began taking on royal duties and working with a number of charities. In 2012, she founded the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to support her personal humanitarian endeavors.

Body language expert Judi James said that the way the women carry themselves is similar as they are both very “tactile.”

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco attend a Christmas event together in 2022 | Stephane Cardinale/ PLS Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Charlene have shown signs of ‘submission’ and ‘vulnerability’

The expert told Express: “Meghan and Charlene have certain body language similarities that suggest a like-minded survival approach to marrying into a foreign royal family. Both have or had a tendency to appear demure. Both women are known for their beauty and professional talent, but both relied on something rather more basic when it came to ingratiating into their new role.

“Both tended to adopt some rituals of submission and even vulnerability to allow royal fans to grow to accept and love them. For both, this could often include standing slightly behind their husbands and appearing to avoid upstaging them.”

James added: “With Charlene this [standing behind her husband] often looked like shyness or reticence. However, with Meghan, it could often look like a pseudo-infantile display akin to silently asking Harry’s fans’ permission to become prominent in his and their lives. Meghan often looked as though she was visiting her in-laws for the first time when she appeared in public, with the public being those in-laws.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Why the expert says they both seem to ‘need frequent touches’

James went on to say that she believes both of the royal brides are “tactile” but Meghan has always appeared more confident.

James explained: “Both women are very tactile, and for both the tie sign of choice with their husband is the handclasp, which can make the man look protective. With the man walking in front and the couple’s hands clasped between them, it can also reflect the classic pose adopted by A-list celebrity couples. Both women seem to need frequent touches to keep silent connections with their husbands, but there is one massive difference in intent when it comes to their other touch rituals.

“Charlene can often be seen using hugs, touches and poses with her children as what looks like a method of creating a shield she can hide behind. She often looks as though she is trying to deflect attention by hugging and cuddling up with them.”

But with the duchess, James said: “Meghan’s hugs and touches are much more confident. When she touches Harry’s back it often looks like a professional cue, as though she is not only reassuring him by reminding him she is there backing him up, but also a way of helping to choreograph their movements when they are out in public. It can often make it look as though she is taking the lead, and even occasionally touching Harry’s arm or hand to let him know it is her turn to speak.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.