Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Were ‘Partners In Crime’ Against ‘Paternal’ Prince William

Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William for over a decade, but there was a time when the Princess of Wales had a different kind of relationship with Prince Harry. A body language expert revealed that Harry and Kate had a “partners in crime” dynamic while William was always a father figure. Here’s what the expert said about the royals’ relationship and why it changed.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton complemented the bond between Prince Harry and Prince William, says body language expert

Body language expert Judi James examined the changing relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, and she revealed that Kate Middleton only strengthened the brothers’ bond. She also suggested that William has always played a “paternal” role in Harry’s life.

“As Harry’s wingman, William provided an almost paternal presence alongside the infamous banter and competitive traits they shared,” James told Express. “As William’s wingman, Harry was the man to lighten the load for the brother born into a sense of destiny, duty and responsibility. William had the status while Harry had more freedom and the potential for more irresponsible fun.”

Rather than coming between the brothers, Kate Middleton complemented their dynamic, the expert said. “When Kate came on the scene the balance and the complementary characteristics remained and even possibly strengthened.”

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were ‘partners in crime’ against Prince William, says body language expert

Kate Middleton may have strengthened the bond between Prince Harry and Prince William, but she also had her own relationship with the younger royal brother.

“Kate and Harry’s body language together always suggested a sense of being partners in crime,” said Judi James. “With Kate, William became what must have been an even stronger parental presence in Harry’s life and a stable base when he was fighting wars or globe-trotting.”

But over time, Harry and William’s relationship became “vulnerable,” according to the body language expert. “All sibling relationships based on status dominance and parental influence can be vulnerable though, especially when the younger sibling wants to be treated like a high-status adult themselves,” James said.

Meghan Markle may have changed the relationship between the royal brothers

There are long-standing rumors that Prince Harry and Prince William had a falling out over Meghan Markle. And after the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the relationship between Kate Middleton and Harry might be strained, as well.

An insider revealed that Kate feels “hurt” over the contents of the docuseries. “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source told Us Weekly.

As for the Prince of Wales, he is reportedly upset with Harry for airing the royal family’s “dirty laundry.” “He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light,” said the insider. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

But, the source continued, it’s unlikely that Prince William will lash out at his younger brother. “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.