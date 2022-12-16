Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry’s ‘Ginger’ Comments in Docuseries Prove He Has ‘Low Self-Esteem’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s documentary has made headlines not only from coast to coast but around the world. Since Netflix released Volume I and then Volume II of Harry & Meghan, there has been no shortage of opinions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their docuseries.

A body language expert, who watched the show, said that Harry’s own words during one episode prove to everyone that he has “low self-esteem.” Here’s more on that, plus what critics are saying about the Netflix series.

Prince Harry attends 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry said his family was ‘surprised’ Meghan was with a ‘ginger’

In the second episode of Harry & Meghan, the duke described the reaction from his royal relatives when they first met Meghan, claiming that they couldn’t believe he and the Suits star were dating.

“I remember my family first meeting her being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” he said.

“They were surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman,” Harry added, referring to the color of his hair.

Body language expert claims duke’s comments show he has ‘low self-esteem’

The duke and the duchess’s series was analyzed by body language expert Dr. Louise Mahler.

During an appearance on the Australian morning program Sunrise, the expert pointed out what she saw in the prince’s demeanor as well as what Harry conveyed when he spoke to the camera one-on-one.

According to Mahler: “Harry is someone who has low self-esteem, he constantly talks about being a ginger, as though that’s a problem. And then he talks about his heartbreak and you hear to this day his voice breaks [when he says] ‘It wasn’t fair.’ His voice breaks, he is a heartbroken man affected dramatically by his mother’s death.”

What other critics thought about Volume I of the docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries has been streamed by millions of people around the globe. The majority of critics on both sides of the pond have been pretty harsh as the Rotten Tomato reviews of the first three episodes are in and they’re dreadful. But what about in Australia? How are the Sussexes and their show perceived Down Under? Well, as the Daily Mail noted, many royal watchers there weren’t exactly impressed with Harry & Meghan either.

TV personality Robert McKnight called the show “BORING! I’m 30 mins in and learned nothing.”

Latika Bourke of The Sydney Morning Herald described it as “dull, dull, dull.”

Channel Seven and 3AW entertainment reporter Peter Ford said the series just “goes around in circles.”

And on Instagram broadcaster Meshel Laurie wrote: “If Meg wanted privacy, she should’ve stayed on Suits because I’d never heard of her or it before.”

Gossip columnist Andrew Hornery added that he was “Bored stiff. Last[ed] 15 minutes. How screwed up is our society that this becomes THE biggest story? Ukraine, Iran, Qatar, China, Trump, climate … even poor Celine [Dion] are more deserving topics, surely?”