Body Language Expert Says Princess Eugenie Was ‘Struggling’ at Easter With Other Royals

The royal family remains divided after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were notoriously close to Prince Harry growing up — but it seems the strife amongst the royals is getting to Eugenie. Here’s what a body language expert noticed during the royal family Easter Sunday outing on April 9, 2023.

A body language expert claims Princess Eugenie separated herself from the royals at Easter

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, attended the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle with the rest of the royal family. But it seems there may have been trouble amongst the group. According to Express.co.uk, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and cousin Zara Tindall all attended the service, as did many of the children. But body language expert Judi James noticed Eugenie and her husband seemed to separate themselves from the rest of the family.

“Eugenie did seem to be struggling during her arrival at the Easter service yesterday, but was it her baby bump that was causing problems or something much more intricate in terms of family politics?” James said.

James continued on by stating that Eugenie and Brooksbank stayed by themselves in the middle of the group while the others mingled. “She is so often the one organizing and steering her own family group at formal events like this, but here she looked wary about mingling at all,” she said. “As the first group stopped at the entrance we can see Eugenie grind to a rather deliberate halt in what looks like a bid to avoid joining them, while Jack turns in a way that blocks his wife from the waiting fans.”

Is Princess Eugenie still close to Prince Harry?

The Royal Family are out in force for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel Windsor!



Kate and William brought their three children, including four-year-old Prince Louis!



A heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie is also in attendance as well as other members of the Firm pic.twitter.com/cECPSZkhQg — Emily Ferguson (@emsferg) April 9, 2023

Princess Eugenie’s close relationship with Prince Harry might be why Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank chose to separate themselves from the other royal family members on Easter Sunday. While Meghan Markle and Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royals remains fraught, they’re still reportedly friendly with Eugenie.

According to Cosmopolitan, Eugenie visited Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles after they made their decision to step away from the royal family. “Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond,” a source told Us Weekly, Cosmo reports. “They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.” As for Eugenie and Meghan, another insider called them an “unlikely pair,” but they’ve “stayed friends and remain close.”

She’s currently 7 months pregnant, which could explain her behavior

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child! ?



Her Royal Highness shared the news with a sweet family photograph. pic.twitter.com/iw4HNGJcvB — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 24, 2023

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s behavior on Easter Sunday might not have anything to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Instead, it might have to do with Eugenie’s seven-month pregnancy.

Body language expert Judi James continued on with her analysis to Express.co.uk. “Jack’s rather protective body language suggests it was the pregnancy that might have prompted Eugenie to keep emphatically separate here if she was struggling or feeling uncomfortable,” she said.

Eugenie announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2023. She added a photo of her son, August, hugging her leg and kissing her belly.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned the post.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.