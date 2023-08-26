Two experts break down the now-Prince and Princess of Wales' telling body language during their final engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Once upon a time Prince William, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle were known as the Fab Four in the royal family. But fans soon learned all was not well between them, and the Sussexes decided to step down from their roles and move across the pond.

After the famous Sandringham Summit, an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II was reached and the pair carried out their final engagement as working royals on Commonwealth Day 2020. All eyes were on the couples during that service at Westminster Abbey as they came face to face and played on the same team one final time. According to a body language expert, photos from that day showed that things really took a toll on William and Kate.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 | Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert breaks down body language during Sussexes’ last engagement

The relationship between the four was icy on the day of Meghan and Harry’s final engagement. In line with tradition, Harry and his wife arrived at Westminster Abbey before his brother and his wife as they are less senior. The Sussexes and Prince William tried their best to keep things looking cordial and even exchanged pleasantries. William’s wife, however, chose not to sugarcoat anything and wouldn’t even acknowledge the duke and duchess inside the church.

While Kate’s feelings were on display for all to see, an expert picked up the tension Prince Harry was trying to hide.

Speaking at the time of the event body language guru, author, and behavioral expert Judi James told The Mirror: “It wasn’t the warm reunion that we were all hoping for … The tension in Harry’s body language, in particular, was visible. When he arrived, the minute he and Meghan had to drop hands, he immediately reached for his wedding ring, which is self-comfort. Even when she was beside him after they had stopped holding hands, he was missing her, needing her support.

“As Harry walked up the aisle, they both waved at the children. But his face otherwise was quite tense and unsmiling.”

Another expert says Will and Kate ‘look like they aged decades’ in photos from the event

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day 2020 service | Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another body language expert, Patti Wood, who holds advanced degrees in body language and nonverbal communication and wrote the book SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma, gave her take on things after looking at photos of the group.

She spoke to Reader’s Digest about the body language of the princess and future king in the photographs taken on March 9, 2020. Wood said that the stress during the service had taken a toll on William and Kate, telling the publication: “They look like they’ve aged decades, and their heavy sadness doesn’t match the event.”

