Body Language Expert Proves 3 Ways King Charles III Was ‘Not in Harmony’ With Princess Diana

In 1981 royal watchers were thrilled to learn of the impending marriage of King Charles III (then-Prince Charles) and Lady Diana Spencer. The couple captured the world’s imagination with thier romance and subsequent lavish wedding in July of that same year. However, as their marriage evolved, it was evident that the couple had little in common. A body language expert proved three ways how, historically, Charles was “not in harmony” with Diana.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, pictured in 1985, during a visit to Italy | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Princess Diana and King Charles III had a royal pedigree in common but little else

King Charles III was groomed from childhood to inherit the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The eldest of her and Prince Philip’s children, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, Charles’s destiny was inherently different than his siblings.

He learned early on that duty came before happiness. However, that didn’t mean that Charles didn’t cut loose. He had many relationships and experiences that changed his outlook on the world. Charles also favored outdoor sports, including riding and hunting, opera, and reading philosophy books.

Diana, only 19, loved pop music, dancing, going out with friends, and working with children. She was a teacher at The Young England Kindergarten Nursery School and became Lady Diana Spencer after her father, John, became the 8th Earl Spencer.

In July 1980, Charles and Diana were invited to a weekend barbecue at friend Philip de Pass’s house in Sussex. Charles had broken up with a girlfriend, and his mentor, Lord Mountbatten, had died. Her quiet presence and compassionate behavior were intriguing to Charles.

However, it wasn’t until Diana spent a weekend at Balmoral as the guest of Prince Charles that a tabloid headline on Sept. 8, 1980, proclaimed, “He’s in love again.” This statement spread the news of the fledgling royal romance with the rest of the world. Charles and Diana reportedly only met 13 times before he proposed marriage.

A body language expert proves 3 Ways King Charles III was ‘not in harmony’ with Princess Diana

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles photographed together in 1984 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Express that King Charles III was “not in harmony” with Princess Diana throughout their relationship. Here are three examples of how they were out of sync.

Firstly, the body language expert claims Diana and Charles’ age gap may have had to do with their awkward public interactions. “A glance back at his photos with his first wife, the late Princess Diana, reveals a very different prince,” Honigman explained.

“Official images and some personal press shots from the early years of the young couple’s married life show a blushing Diana and an often discontent Charles in absolute disarray toward one another. There’s always a good few feet of social distancing between them, and they rarely face the same way.”

Secondly, Honigman proved they were “not in harmony” by showing how “stiff” they were with each other. “In the starkest of photographs, they’re facing squarely away from one another, standing stiff with their arms by their sides.

Thirdly, she claims they “both look like they wished they were elsewhere, with somebody else” in other photographs. “But even when they’re not searching for something to look at on opposite ends of the room, they are not in harmony. If they both look ahead, it’s never in the same direction. Their facial expressions don’t match.”

However, Charles behaves differently with his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles

After divorcing Princess Diana in 1996, Charles was free to pursue a relationship with the woman who captured his heart in the 1970s, Camilla Parker Bowles. Although they maintained an affair throughout Charles’ marriage to Diana, his divorce freed their relationship.

Charles appeared to behave differently with Camilla, said the body language expert. He showed more affection toward her in public than he ever did with his first wife.

In photographs, Honigman exclaimed, “Prince Charles is regularly seen embracing his wife, Camilla. “They are often observed with their arms interlocking. Looking each other in the eye, smiling full into each other’s faces, and generally seeking closeness.”

“Often photographed facing the same way as each other, the married couple is clearly in love. They feel comfortable in each other’s presence, as they share royal duties and the odd private moment,” the body language expert said of the marked differences between Charles’ behavior toward Diana and Camilla.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will be coronated together on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey. They will be known as the king of the United Kingdom and Queen Consort.