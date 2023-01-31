Body Language Expert Weighs in About ‘Powerful’ and ‘Deliberate’ Signal Some Say Shows Prince Edward Is Feuding With King Charles

King Charles III‘s youngest brother Prince Edward caused a stir when he and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance late last year. It was the first show since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the Earl of Wessex as well as the countess were the royal family guests of honor for 2022 standing in for the king. But Edward made headlines for more than just his appearance. The prince had royal watchers buzzing when he did not sing the national anthem “God Save the King” as it played, which left social media asking if Edward was feuding with the king.

Now, a body language expert, who looked over the footage and photos, is giving their take on Edward’s “deliberate” choice not to sing while everyone else was.

Now-King Charles III and Prince Edward standing next to one another during Royal Ascot | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Many thought Edward was going to get Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title after his death

During the anthem at the Royal Variety Performance, the camera panned to the Wessexes twice. While Sophie was singing, Edward did not sing or move his lips at all. Social media lit up as many wondered if this was a way of Edward expressing his displeasure that he still hasn’t gotten the title his father promised him now that Charles is king.

Prince Edward started carrying out several duties on behalf of his late father after he retired in 2017 including presenting the Duke of Edinburgh Award. During an interview with The Times, Sophie revealed that Philip asked Edward if he wanted to inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title one day. Edward then explained that the peerage “has to go back to the Crown first. My father was very keen that the title should continue.”

Following the queen’s death, many assumed Charles would give Edward the title and Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh title. But so far he has not and many think that’s not sitting well with Edward.

Body language expert says Prince Edward’s choice not to sing looked ‘deliberate’

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express after analyzing clips from the performance about what Edward’s demeanor indicated.

“Prince Edward’s choice to not sing the national anthem at the Royal Variety show looked like a very powerful and deliberate statement,” she said. “But what was he trying to signal? Speculation ranged from a possible rift between him and King Charles to the suggestion that he might have been assuming the role of king himself, as the monarch is usually the only person to not join in the singing in public.”

According to James, the prince gave off “some clues” about what he was feeling.

She explained: “Edward’s body language gives some clues as to what his intention might have been. He is clearly adopting a pose of standing to attention while the anthem is sung. He is also doing nothing to hide his face or his facial expression, suggesting this was no form of oversight.”

The expert then opined: “[Edward’s] eyes are looking up and his blink rate is normal, which would make it unlikely to be a gesture based on angry rebellion or refusal to honor his brother. His lips are closed but not clamped tight and there is the very hint of a slight, wistful smile.”

Reports that Duchess of Edinburgh title could go to Princess Charlotte may have changed

Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Since the queen’s death, there have been reports that the reason Charles has not bestowed the title on his brother is because he wants to give his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Edinburgh title one day.

Although the majority of the public believes Prince Edward has proven himself worthy of taking on the title and noted that it’s what Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth said they wanted, Charles has long planned to slim down the monarchy to just a few working royals. It’s widely believed that those working royals would just be Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and their family. If the title goes to Edward it would one day go to his son James, Viscount Severn who is not and will likely never be a working royal.

However, on Jan. 29, Express reported that King Charles is reconsidering and leaning toward respecting his parents’ wishes by giving Prince Edward the peerage.