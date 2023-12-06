Unlike most couples, the relationships with members of the royal family and their significant others play out in front of millions of people around the world. Examples of that are King Charles and Princess Diana’s failed marriage or Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson‘s scandals that unfolded like a soap opera in public.

But there are also some royal couples whose marriages have stood the test of time. Now, a body language expert is giving their take on those royal marriages that are rarely discussed and which couple doesn’t share an “intimate closeness” anymore.

The couple who the expert says no longer has that ‘intimate closeness’

Prince Edward and Sophie attend the Duke of Edinburgh Awards ceremony | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer and body language expert who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is sharing that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh seem to have lost that “intimate closeness” they used to have.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman said: “A young Sophie (formerly the Countess of Wessex) and Edward were both often photographed smiling their shy little grins. Neither of them was a very confident youngster by the look of those bashful smiles, and together they’d support each other by holding hands or looking at each other’s faces. There’s an interesting way that they’re seen holding hands when they were first photographed together with their hands held alof they would put their relationship on display.

“In contrast, we see them side by side in more recent photos, not holding hands. Their intimate closeness is gone, but they’re still a strong couple. This is evidenced by their matching facial expressions and matching physical stances. If she is seen smiling, he is there, beaming by her side. If his face is neutral, so is hers. The way that they match each other tells us that their intimacy is emotional, if not always physical.”

The pair the expert says still show a spark in their relationship

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day 3 ‘Ladies Day’ of Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to Honigman, there is another royal couple who certainly haven’t lost their “intimate closeness” and have always had a look of deep love for each other and that is Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

“Old photos of Zara and Mike Tindall show the royal pair either gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes or looking in the same direction as each other,” the expert observed. “This indicates that, even early on in their relationship, they were on the same wavelength and only had eyes for each other. Their facial expressions were usually matching — beaming smiles or pensive glances, if one of them wore an expression, you can be certain that the other is wearing the same expression.

“Their recent photos show that nothing has changed! When Mike is beaming, so is Zara. If she appears serious, so does he. Their bodies still face the same way as each other. The consistency of their body language means that their relationship has stayed the same throughout, close and loving.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.