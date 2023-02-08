The Bold Move Kate Middleton Just Made To ‘Shake Things Up’ at Kensington Palace

Prince William‘s wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has just made a move regarding her staff that some feel could really “shake things up” at Kensington Palace.

Read on to find out just what that is and why it’s been dubbed “unusual.”

Kate Middleton talks to students about the Childhood Studies BA at the University of Leeds | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate has been working on her early childhood development initiative

In late January, the Princess of Wales launched the “Shaping Us” campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. It focuses on the importance of early childhood development which shapes individuals into the adults they become.

In a video clip posted on the foundation’s Twitter account the princess spoke about the initiative saying: “The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships, and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

“These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.”

Proudly supporting #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek with @Place2Be



While our first five years are crucial to shaping who we become, the continued importance of connecting with others and prioritising mental health is vital in laying the foundations for healthy, happy adults. pic.twitter.com/t1LHcYogAq — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2023

The princess just made a surprising hire to ‘shake things up’

In addition to diving into her campaign and getting that off the ground, the princess just made a bit of an unusual move in who she hired as her new key aide.

Express reported that Kate has hired a new private secretary named Alison Corfield. Some sources say she is an “unusual fit” on the Princess of Wales staff because Corfield is known as a “ball-breaker” and a “straight-talker.”

Corfield previously worked with TV chef Jamie Oliver from 2015 and 2020 when she headed his campaigns. A source who worked with them told The Sunday Times: “She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very passionate, dynamic, and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the Palace.”

A royal insider believes “Alison is an unusual fit. She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernizers and people with private sector experience, not just civil servants. She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit.” Others have opined that the new hire “will be a massive breath of fresh air at Kensington Palace” explaining that “she is loud, tons of fun, and full of energy and enthusiasm.”

Kate Middleton smiling during a visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Who she will replace?

Corfield will replace the princess’s former private secretary Hannah Cockburn-Logie who stepped down in September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II’s death for personal reasons. Cockburn-Logie also resigned from her role as the director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She joined the couple’s household in June 2020. Prior to that, she worked as a diplomat for the British High Commission in India.

The role of a private secretary to the royals is similar to a chief of staff as they coordinate and assist with everything that needs to be done on a daily basis including organizing royal engagements and other appearances.