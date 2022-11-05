Why Bono Thinks Taylor Swift Is ‘Going to Take Over the World’

Taylor Swift has fans all over the world, and that includes some of the biggest names in the music industry. The pop star recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside U2 frontman Bono, who had some pretty complimentary words for Swift.

Taylor Swift talks about her ‘All Too Well’ short film

Swift made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show while promoting her latest album, Midnights. Of course, the conversation turned to some of her other recent projects, and Norton asked the singer about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

“It was a short song, then it was a longer song, and now it’s a short film,” Swift laughed. She went on to explain that the original version of the song was on her 2012 album Red. In an interview around the time of the album’s release, Swift casually mentioned that the original version of the song was much longer and featured more verses.

Swift’s fans became obsessed with this unreleased 10-minute version of the song, and when the singer rerecorded Red in her ongoing project to reclaim her music — her masters were sold to music mogul Scooter Braun — the longer version was featured on the album.

The music videos Taylor Swift has written and directed

The pop star also made a short film to go along with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” The video starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, and Swift wrote and directed the film.

Swift has also been the creative mastermind behind music videos for “Me!,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “Lover,” “The Man,” “cardigan,” “willow,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Bejeweled.”

The singer called making her music videos “a very natural extension” of her storytelling, and she was excited to work on All Too Well: The Short Film.

Bono and Taylor Swift praise each other, tease a potential collaboration

Singer Taylor Swift (L) and musician Bono attend The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2014 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Norton asked Swift if writing and directing is something she wants to keep pursuing seriously, and the singer replied that she “would do anything” to continue working in that world. One of the other celebrities appearing on the talk show added his own two cents on a potential career switch for Swift.

Bono jumped in, saying, “She’s going to take over the world.” The pair continued to be complimentary toward each other, with the Irish rocker calling himself a “Swiftie.”

Swift was clearly touched by that, and responded with a story about Bono sending her roses the last time she performed in Dublin.

“He doesn’t want to take credit,” the singer laughed. “He’s a truly great person. He’s just that great and thoughtful, just the best there is.”

The pair were also asked if they had ever thought about working together. Swift teased fans, saying that she and Bono would “talk about it later.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Thinks That ‘Art and Suffering’ Don’t Have To Be ‘Holding Hands’ All the Time