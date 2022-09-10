‘Bosch’ Author Michael Connelly Has Another TV Series in the Works

Bosch fans have another show to look forward to. ABC has ordered a new series based on a short story by Michael Connelly, who wrote the books on which Bosch and Bosch: Legacy are based. Here’s what we know so far about Avalon, which will star Scream’s Neve Campbell.

‘Avalon’ is based on a short story by Michael Connelly

On Catalina with the writers for ‘Avalon.’ Little island, big crime. – MC pic.twitter.com/9PH294VYL7 — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) August 23, 2022

Avalon is based on a short story of the same name by Connelly, the best-selling author behind both Bosch and Bosch: Legacy (which stream on Prime Video and Freevee, respectively) and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. Connelly co-created the series with David E. Kelley. The story appeared in the 2021 anthology When A Stranger Comes to Town.

The show, which will air on ABC, focuses on Nicole “Nic” Searcy, a detective with the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department who runs a small office in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, Variety reported. Between the local population and the many tourists who arrive via ferry from Los Angeles every day, there’s no shortage of potential mysteries to solve. Searcy, whose strong moral compass led to her being stuck in a seemingly dead-end job on Catalina, ends up getting pulled into a career-defining mystery.

There’s no premiere date yet for Avalon, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it should debut sometime in the 2022-23 broadcast season.

“Excited to reunite with Michael Connelly,” Kelley said in a statement when the show was announced. “He’s written a fantastic short story, a great protagonist. Can’t wait to get started.”

Neve Campbell will star in the new show

Neve Campbell | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Avalon will star Neve Campbell as Searcy. Steven Pasquale will play Detective William Claypool. He’s an L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective who must investigate a terrifying discovery on the island.

Demetrius Grosse will play defiant Senior Deputy Dayo Musa. He’s resentful about not being promoted to detective and unhappy about his assignment on Catalina. However, despite his cynicism, he has a good heart. Unlike Musa, optimistic and upbeat Deputy Carolyn Chavez loves living on Catalina Island. She’ll be played by Alexa Mansour from The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Roslyn Ruff will play Lena, an unflappable police administrative dispatcher.

Campbell will continue to appear in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Avalon is the second Connelly project for Campbell. Earlier in 2022, she appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer as Maggie McPherson, the ex-wife of series star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller character. Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 2, with Campbell to return as Maggie in a recurring role, according to Variety.

Though Avalon and The Lincoln Lawyer are both based on works by Connelly, they aren’t otherwise connected. Unlike Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer, which exist in the same fictional universe, there’s no indication that Avalon will intersect with either of those shows.

