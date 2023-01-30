‘Bosch’ Cast Reacts to Co-Star Annie Wersching’s Death

The stars of Bosch are remembering Annie Wersching. Wersching, who died on Jan. 29 at age 45, played Julia Brasher on the Prime Video series. She also appeared in 24, The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard, and Timeless and provided the voice of Tess in the video game The Last of Us.

Annie Wersching dies at age 45

Annie Wersching in 2021 | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Wersching’s cause of death was cancer, her publicist confirmed to Deadline. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and their three children.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” Full said in a statement. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” he added. “I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector remember fellow ‘Bosch’ cast member

There are no words. Love you Annie. pic.twitter.com/tqsajFRVO6 — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) January 29, 2023

Wersching’s Hollywood career spanned two decades, beginning with a role on Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002. Coincidentally, one of her last screen appearances was as the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard.

To Bosch fans, Wersching was recognizable as Officer Brasher, a rookie cop assigned to the Hollywood division in the show’s first season. She had a brief relationship with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) that ended badly, and her character later disappeared from the show. However, Brasher did return briefly in Bosch Season 7, opening up to Lieutenant Grace Billets (Amy Aquino) about the sexual harassment she faced from some of her fellow officers.

Several of Wersching’s Bosch co-stars paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“There are no words. Love you Annie,” Welliver tweeted.

“Absolutely no words,” replied DaJuan Johnson, who played Detective Pierce on Bosch.

Welliver also tweeted links to a GoFundMe set up for Wersching’s family, as well as several songs for his late co-star.

“We lost a really beautiful soul,” tweeted Jamie Hector, who played Harry’s partner Detective Jerry Edgar.

Amy Aquino shares memories of working with Annie Wersching

Annie Wersching as Julia Brasher and Amy Aquino as Grace billets in ‘Bosch’ Season 7 | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

Aquino took to Twitter to share some of her memories of working with Wersching.

“I’m in shock,” she wrote. “We bonded day 1 of the @BoschAmazon pilot, in the makeup trailer- when they told us ‘No makeup!’ She was a total pro but also hilarious (and of course gorgeous all the same). In every memory I have of her there’s a smile, a quip, a laugh, a hug – pure life. RIP.”

Michael Connelly, who wrote the books that inspired Bosch and its spinoff, Bosch: Legacy, also praised Wersching.

“We were very lucky to have had Annie on our show,” he tweeted. “She was a gifted actress, great friend, great mother, and an unabashed Cardinals fan in a Dodger town.”

