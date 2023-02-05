‘Bosch: Legacy’ and 4 Other Shows to Stream on Amazon Freevee

Paring down on some of your streaming services to save money? You don’t have to give up on entertaining TV shows. Free ad-supported streaming TV is on the rise, with services such as Pluto, Tubi, and the Roku Channel offering a mix of familiar favorites and original programming. There’s also Amazon Freevee, which is home to a small mix of shows such Bosch: Legacy and Leverage: Redemption. Here’s a roundup of five shows you can stream on Freevee.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a spinoff of Prime Video’s ‘Bosch’

Mimi Rogers and Titus Welliver in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ | Tyler Golden for Amazon Freevee

Bosch was one of the most popular original series on Prime Video, and many fans were disappointed when it was announced the series about LAPD detective Harry Bosch would end after seven seasons. Fortunately, Amazon decided it wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the character played by Titus Welliver. The spinoff Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch in his new life as a private detective. One season is currently streaming, and the show has been renewed for season 2.

Familiar ‘Leverage’ characters return in ‘Leverage: Redemption’

The original Leverage was the kind of familiar basic cable drama (along with shows like Burn Notice and Monk) that dominated channels like TNT and USA Network in the mid-2000s. Its five-season run on TNT came to an end in 2012. Nearly a decade later, Freevee revived the show with Leverage: Redemption. The new show brings back much of the original cast (minus Timothy Hutton as Nathan Ford), with their characters reuniting to pull off more Robin Hood-esque heists to benefit ordinary people. Two seasons are available to stream.

‘High School’ is based on the lives of indie pop duo Tegan & Sera

Indulge in some ‘90s nostalgia with High School. This coming-of-age drama is inspired by the 2019 memoir of the same name by Sara Quin and Tegan Quin, who together make up the indie pop duo Tegan & Sara. It focuses on the twin sisters’ experience growing up as queer teens in suburban Canada. Railey Gilliland plays Tegan and Seazynn Gilliland plays Sara. One eight-episode season is available to stream.

Get your true-crime fix with ‘Bug Out’

‘Bug Out’ | Courtesy of IMDb TV

Can’t get enough of true crime? Then check out Bug Out, a look at a strange 2018 theft at Philadelphia’s Insectarium, a museum dedicated to teaching people about bugs. The twisty, four-episode series explores the unusual crime and offers a look at the quirky subculture of bug-collecting enthusiasts.

Freevee is also home to Moment of Truth, a five-episode docuseries that examines the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan.

‘Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis’ is one of several reality shows on Amazon Freevee

Interior designer Jeff Lewis spent more than a decade entertaining audiences on his Bravo series Flipping Out. He returned to TV in 2022 with Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis. The new show follows Lewis and his assistant Shane Douglas as they remodel homes for celebrities such as Wilmer Valderrama, Anthony Anderson, and Mira Sorvino. One season is available to stream.

Want more reality TV? Other Freevee originals include Judy Justice, Play-Doh Squished, and America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation.

