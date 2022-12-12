‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Update: Filming Has Wrapped on New Episodes

We’re one step closer to finding out what’s next for Harry Bosch. Filming has wrapped on Bosch: Legacy Season 2, author Michael Connelly has shared.

Michael Connelly shares ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 update

Madison Lintz as Maddie and Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ | Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

On Dec. 11, Connelly took to Twitter to share an update about Bosch: Legacy Season 2. Filming has filming wrapped on the new episodes, the best-selling author wrote. It sounds like fans should brace themselves for an exciting sophomore season of the crime drama.

“We just finished filming another season of Bosch: Legacy and I think that after nine seasons of telling the Bosch story, we have hit a high watermark,” he wrote. “We adapted THE CROSSING (2015) but added new stuff and of course paid off last season’s cliffhanger.”

That cliffhanger involved retired cop turned PI Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz). At the end of season 1, the rookie LAPD officer was apparently abducted by the screen-cutter, a serial rapist whose crimes she’s been investigating.

Season 2 of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ doesn’t have a release date yet

Bosch: Legacy is a continuation of Prime Video’s Bosch. Both shows are based on books by Connelly, who introduced the Harry Bosch character in his 1992 novel The Black Echo. Bosch: Legacy premiered in May 2022 on Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform. It earned a season 2 renewal before the first episode even dropped, but unfortunately for eager fans, Amazon has yet to reveal a release date for the new episodes.

“I’m not sure yet when in 2023 the show will premiere on Amazon Freevee/Prime,” Connelly tweeted. “But I don’t think anyone will be disappointed. Titus, Madison and Mimi [Rogers] turned in great performances as did all the cast; the usual suspects as well as some new faces. We will let you know as soon as we know when you’ll get to see and enjoy it. Thanks to all who have watched and read and kept the Bosch universe spinning. Happy Holidays to all.”

(L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Jazz Raycole as Izzy in episode ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Bosch: Legacy isn’t the only recent TV series based on a book series from Connelly. His novels about lawyer Mickey Haller (who just happens to be Bosch’s half-brother, though the shows don’t intersect) have been turned into The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered on Netflix in May 2022. That show – which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller – has also been renewed. In mid-November, Connelly tweeted that filming has begun on the show’s second season. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be based on the book The Fifth Witness.

