Both Sides of Nick Lachey’s Paparazzi Altercation as He’s Ordered to 52 Weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous and Anger Management

Being a celebrity comes with its perks – and, of course, its downfalls. Famous people, such as Love is Blind host Nick Lachey get to live extravagant lives in stunning mansions, go to lavish parties, and have seemingly endless bank accounts. On the flip side, celebrities rarely get any privacy. No matter where they go or what they do, it seems as if photographers are always hiding in the shadows waiting to get a photo, and it’s hard to imagine how difficult it must be. Let’s discuss both sides of Lachey’s paparazzi altercation as how he’s ordered to complete 52 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous and anger management classes.

What was the incident all about?

According to Entertainment Tonight, it was in March 2022 when Lachey was out to dinner with his wife and a friend. They were exiting the restaurant, trying to enjoy the evening, when a photographer spotted them and began snapping pictures. Lachey noticed what she was doing and became enraged, allegedly approaching the photographer’s car and trying to take her phone.

Lachey’s side of the story

There are two sides to every story, so what did Lachey have to say about what happened? Well, the former 98 Degrees singer took to social media the day after the encounter to say, “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

What did the photographer have to say regarding the encounter?

Naturally, the photographer, Jody Santos, contacted Beverly Hills Police Department regarding what happened, and fans are interested in her side of the story as well. Us Weekly reports that video footage shows Lachey walking over to Santos’ car, attempted to grab her phone and cursed at her after realizing she was taking photos of him and his wife. He was subsequently charged with assault and battery, and Santos said that, “In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me. I am just relieved that I rolled up my window as fast as I did, otherwise he would have knocked me out. No doubt about it.”

Santos further explained, “Nick’s not really on the radar,” she said. “I just saw him and I figured I would get a shot of a couple coming out of a restaurant. I have taken photos of him plenty of times and never had a problem, but this time was different.” Apparently, the photographer heard Lachey’s wife in the background, saying ‘Go get ’em, open the door,’ and then he started walking towards my car all aggressive.” After rolling up her window, Santos said that she heard Lachey pounding on the glass so hard, that “I thought he was going to break his hand. I am surprised he didn’t shatter the window.”

Lachey was ordered to attend 52 weeks of AA and anger management classes

Fortunately for Lachey, things are starting to look up. A Los Angeles District Attorney’s office representative said, “Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

While we are glad that Lachey is not being charged, and most importantly, that no one was injured, we do hope that the 52 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous and anger management prove to be helpful and that the ‘What’s Left of Me’ singer never finds himself in that kind of situation again.