‘Boy Meets World’ Angela Actor Trina McGee Was Pregnant in 1 Fan-Favorite Episode

Boy Meets World was a hugely popular sitcom in the 1990s. The family-friendly series was centered around Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends and family. Cory, along with his best friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and girlfriend Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), grew up during the show’s seven-year run.

Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter and Trina McGee as Angela Moore | ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

The show was cute and funny and aired on ABC Friday nights as part of their TGIF programming. It ran with shows such as Full House, Family Matters, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

During Boy Meets World’s run, new characters were added. In season five, Shawn got a girlfriend named Angela Moore. She was played by actor Trina McGee.

Trina McGee was 11 years older than Rider Strong

McGee and Strong looked like a great couple on-screen. McGee certainly looked around the same age as her teenage co-stars. But in reality, she was 28, which was 11 years older than her on-screen boyfriend. Most fans of the show did not know this at the time.

When she got the part of Angela, she was already married to Randall Courtland Davis. She lived a different life than her single and younger co-stars. The couple eventually split in 2001.

She spoke about this during a cast reunion on Good Morning America in 2022. “It was really surreal playing a high schooler/ college freshman, and I would really come home to three kids.” She added, “it was a nice getaway.”

Trina McGee reveals she was pregnant while filming ‘Boy Meets World’

McGee recently revealed another surprising fact about her time on the series. She was six months pregnant while playing the high schooler Angela Moore.

The revelation came in a TikTok video playing Brandy’s 1994 hit “Baby.” McGee bobbed her head to the music while the text reads, “That time I played a teenager, but in reality, I was six months pregnant…” She shrugged.

She then cut to a screengrab from the famous Halloween episode of Boy Meets World and zeroed in on her baby bump, which was being covered by a cardigan. Fans were surprised. Most did not know how old she was during her time in the series, let alone the fact that she was pregnant.

Trina McGee’s allegations about ‘Boy Meets World’

In April 2020, McGee spoke out via Twitter about the racism she encountered while filming the ’90s sitcom. She claimed that Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, told her she looked like “Aunt Jemima” when she was wearing red. He has since apologized to her, which she felt was sincere. She also recalls being called a “bitter b***ch” by another cast member.

McGee did not appear in the series finale. Her character left the show during the prior episode, and she believed that the rest of the cast was to blame for her not being included in the finale. She said on Pod Meets World, a podcast hosted by Strong, Fishel, and Friedle,

“I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light,’ was the gist of it.”

The podcast hosts vehemently denied not wanting McGee included, and apologies were made. The cast appears to be on good terms now.