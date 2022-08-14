‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Has a Unique Connection to Peanut’s Creator Charles Schulz

Boy Meets World and Peanuts founder Charles Schulz might not seem like they have anything in common. However, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong’s experience inline skating connects them with Schulz’s daughter, Jill. Learn more about the ABC actor’s experience skating and the summer Strong spent at Schulz’s rollerblading camp.

Charles Schulz’s daughter Jill is a gold medalist

Schulz’s parents grew up ice skating in Minnesota, but she put on her first pair of skates when she was 10 years old (via the Los Angeles Times). Schulz began skating competitively two years later. She won a gold medal when she was 20 years old and went professional the following year touring the United States with Ice Follies/Holiday on Ice, followed by a yearlong tour of South America with Ice Follies International. She has also appeared in Knott’s Berry Farm’s ice shows.

‘Boy Meets World’ stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong did an inline skating video

As mentioned in the “Killer Bees” episode of Pod Meets World, Fishel and Strong did an inline skating video together early in their career called Grinders In-Line! “We’re experts in inline skating,” Fishel joked in the episode.

A few years before the podcast came out, Fishel’s husband found the VHS and shared it on social media. “In the past 24 hours I innocently found out my [girlfriend] is in an inline skating video,” Jensen Karp tweeted in August 2017. “And I’ve already found a photo & bought the VHS tape on eBay.”

‘Boy Meets World’s Rider Strong attended Jill Schulz’s inline skating summer camp

In that same podcast episode, Strong mentioned Camp Rollerblade, which Schulz created and directed back in the ’90s. “There was a big push for inline skating as a movement,” Strong said. “In Santa Rosa, there is a Snoopy ice skating rink and it’s [owned by] the daughter of Charles Schulz. We would go and do ramps and have professional rollerblading teachers come.”

Strong recalled many wipeouts during his week at camp. “There were accidents every day,” he said. I remember watching … Cheech Marin’s son, I think, who smashed his face on a ramp.” Strong had fond memories of the skating camp and recalled Schulz’s passion for her work.

Jill Schulz owns and operates All Wheel Sports, an action sports theatrical company

Today, Schulz’s passion for skating and showbiz have combined to create All Wheel Sports, a company that turns extreme sports like skateboarding, BMX, inline skating, and more into stage productions. According to their website, “AWS has been creating and expanding their productions into various live stage entertainment packages which now include trampoline, parkour, dance, aerialists, specialty acts, and many other theatrical elements.”

The site continues with Schulz’s bio, which reads: “It is Jill’s desire to continue to expand and develop these productions, and increase the diversity of the performers in continuing to create action sports into a high quality, exciting family entertainment package combining elements from the action sports, acrobatic, cirque, and dance theatrical world.”

