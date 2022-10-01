‘Boy Meets World’ Star Will Friedle Is Ready for More on-Camera Work in Movies and TV Shows

One of the last projects actor Will Friedle did before switching over to voice acting in movies and TV shows was H-E Double Hockey Sticks. The Boy Meets World actor stepped out of the limelight because of his anxiety, but now he says he’s ready to act in front of the camera again. Here’s what Friedle has said about stepping back into on-camera roles.

Will Friedle arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Will Friedle’s first anxiety attack can be seen in ‘H-E Double Hockey Sticks’

Friedle has been very open about his anxiety in the past. He experienced his first anxiety attack shooting the 90s film H-E Double Hockey Sticks. “They actually used the take, so I can put that movie on and go, ‘First panic attack,'” he explained in a 2020 interview (via YouTube). After one final audition in 2003, Friedle decided to take a step back from acting in front of the camera.

Friedle loved the idea of entertaining but knew it shouldn’t be causing him that much stress. “That’s why I say voiceover saved me; because it allowed me to continue to entertain and be in the business and continue to act … without the anxiety while working on myself so I could come back.”

Movies and TV shows featuring the voice of Will Friedle

So, Friedle made the switch to voice acting. One of the most beloved characters he has voiced is Ron Stoppable and his naked mole rat Rufus from Disney’s Kim Possible. Friedle also voiced the Terry McGinnis incarnation of Batman for the series Batman Beyond, Doyle on The Secret Saturdays, Blue Beetle on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Lion-O on the reboot of Thundercats, and Lex Luthor on DC Super Hero Girls.

Friedle’s most recent voiceover projects include various roles in Robot Chicken and Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. However, as he mentioned on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, we could soon see Friedle back in front of the camera.

Will Friedle wants to do a four-camera sitcom

Each week, the Pod Meets World show begins with banter between Friedle and his two co-hosts, Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong. In the episode from Sept. 19, Friedle admitted he was ready to get back in front of the camera.

“I’m at a phase in my life where I miss [acting] … and I think it’s because of this podcast … going back and watching the journey I took as an actor,” Friedle told his co-hosts. “It makes me want to entertain again and get back in front of the camera.”

Fishel, who is currently directing a movie, asked if Friedle wanted a role in it. Freidle humbly denied the opportunity, then elaborated on the kind of acting he’s most interested in at this point, which is four-camera, “80s-type sitcoms.”

“The country would love to see that,” Friedle said. Maybe at some point, he can work with Fishel to get a project like that off the ground. The two have talked about playing an on-screen couple or in-laws in the past. Boy Meets World fans would love to see it!

Will Friedle is still podcasting with his ‘Boy Meets World’ co-stars

While you wait for news of a movie or TV show starring Friedle in front of the camera, you can tune in to new episodes of Pod Meets World. Each week, Friedle, Fishel, and Strong go through an episode of Boy Meets World. They also interview guests like former co-stars, child actors, and industry professionals.

