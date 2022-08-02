Brad Pitt Addresses Retirement Comments During ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

Brad Pitt has been a well-known name in Hollywood for almost 30 years. So, it came as a surprise to many when he recently made vague comments that created speculation about his possible retirement from acting. During the premiere of his latest movie Bullet Train, Brad Pitt put those theories to rest, saying he may have misspoken.

Brad Pitt is one of the most acclaimed actors working today

Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even if you don’t watch too many movies, odds are you know the name, Brad Pitt. Pitt gained recognition for early roles like Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through It. While known for his good looks and charming demeanor, Pitt has proven to be one of the best actors around with performances such as Fight Club, Se7en, and Inglorious Basterds.

He has been nominated for an Academy Award for Moneyball and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He won Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, but he recently made comments that had his fans worried.

Brad Pitt responds to retirement speculations at the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere

Brad Pitt addresses “retirement” statement at the #BulletTrain premiere pic.twitter.com/VzWmqaHtBc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 2, 2022

Pitt recently had a lengthy interview with GQ where he made a statement that sounded like he was getting ready to call it quits.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt told GQ. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

During the premiere of Bullet Train, while speaking with Deadline, Brad Pitt was asked about his plans for retirement and seemed surprised that he was even being asked about it. The actor laughed, saying, “I really have to work on my phrasing.”

“I was just saying I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,” Pitt said. “I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

In addition to Bullet Train, the actor still has a few confirmed projects on the way including Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon, co-starring Margot Robbie. At 58, Pitt is still starring in action movies and he doesn’t look much slower than he did 20 years ago.

Pitt stars in ‘Bullet Train’ as an assassin caught in a tangled plot

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, an assassin who is trying to complete another mission after a series of past gigs went wrong. What seems like a simple mission to grab a briefcase with secret information turns into a complicated mess as more assassins are on the hunt for the case while riding a high-speed bullet train.

The movie is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and is based on the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka. Pitt is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train speeds into theaters on August 5.

