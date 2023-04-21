Brad Pitt Once Backtracked After Reportedly Calling out Tom Cruise’s ‘Ridiculous’ Movie’

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise had a friendly but somewhat contentious relationship back in their Interview With the Vampire days.

But there was another time when Pitt allegedly stirred up conflict between himself and Cruise. However, Pitt would later claim his words were taken out of context.

Brad Pitt once felt ‘underlying’ competition between himself and Tom Cruise

Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Pitt has been very candid about his experiences in the feature Interview with the Vampire. There was very little about filming the adaptation to Anne Rice’s famous work that the actor found enjoyment out of.

The film also saw Pitt teaming up with fellow megastar Cruise at the time. Although they remained professional, Pitt believed there was a barrier between the two that stopped the actors from ever getting close.

“I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real coversation,” Pitt once said to Premiere. “It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there and it bugged me a bit. But I’ll tell you, he catches a lot of s*** because he’s on top, but he’s a good actor and he advances in the film. He did it. I mean, you have to respect that.”

Brad Pitt once allegedly called out Tom Cruise for his ‘ridiculous movie’

This competitiveness between Cruise and Pitt may or may not have died down over the years. But in 2009, the competition between the two made a loud comeback with comments Pitt allegedly made about Cruise’s Valkyrie. The thriller was a 2008 Bryan Singer movie starring Cruise as a German soldier who attempts to assassinate Hitler before he destroys Germany.

Eight months later, Tarantino would release a film that touched on themes very similar to Valkyrie in Inglourious Basterds. Like Valkyrie, Quentin Tarantino’s Basterds also had Pitt playing a soldier attempting to wound Hitler and his Nazi party.

In a resurfaced interview with German magazine Stern (via Digital Spy), Pitt allegedly had less than kind words for Valkyrie.

“It was a ridiculous movie,” Pitt said. “The Second World War could still deliver more stories and films, but I believe that Quentin put a cover on that pot.”

Pitt went on to share his belief that Basterds presented a fresher take on the World War 2 subgenre of films than most.

“With Basterds, everything that can be said to this genre has been said. The film destroys every symbol. The work is done, end of story,” he added.

But as Pitt’s comments began to spread more and more, the actor would soon confide through his manager that he was misquoted.

“Brad has never seen Valkyrie so this is not accurate,” a spokesperson for Pitt once said according to The Indian Express.

Who has the higher net worth between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise?

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have both made hundreds of millions over the course of their long and notable careers. But it appears Cruise may edge out Pitt when it comes to overall net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cruise is worth $600 million. Meanwhile, Pitt tops out at $400 million. The disparity in their net worth might make sense considering Cruise has been in Hollywood a bit longer than his contemporary.

Cruise also has more blockbusters under his belt. According to The Numbers, Pitt’s highest grossing film is World War Z, which pulled in $532 million. But Cruise recently scored the highest grossing film of his career when he did Top Gun Maverick. The sequel raked in $1.4 billion at the box office, and was praised for saving cinema.