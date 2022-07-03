Brad Pitt Helped Mend the Relationship Between Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made up Hollywood’s hottest couple for years. The two met on the set of the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They went on to have six children and launch multiple business ventures before crashing and burning in grand style, divorcing amidst a swirl of controversy. Though they worked hard to keep many details of their private life under wraps, a few headlines emerged as particularly newsworthy over the years. Notably, when it became public that Pitt had helped Jolie mend fences with her estranged father, Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie and her father were estranged for many years

Writer/Director Angelina Jolie (L) and actor Jon Voight arrives at the “In the Land of Blood and Honey” premiere held at ArcLight Cinemas on December 8, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. As a child, Jolie maintained a distant relationship with her father, according to Closer Weekly. She attended the 1986 Academy Awards with Voight. By the early 2000s, Jolie and Voight experienced a deep rift after Voight opened up to Access Hollywood to claim that Jolie had “mental problems.”

Closer Weekly reports Voight and Jolie didn’t speak for close to five years, from 2002 until 2007. Jolie met Brad Pitt during this time, beginning a controversial romantic relationship with him. After Jolie became a mother, her feelings toward her father softened. But it wasn’t until 2010 that reports circulated that Voight and Jolie had started to mend fences.

How did Brad Pitt help Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie mend their relationship?

In February 2010, Voight and Jolie were spotted together for the first time in years. People Magazine reports Pitt played a role in helping to mend the broken relationship between Jolie and her father. After the highly-publicized encounter, Voight told the publication he “really had a wonderful time. I loved being there with my daughter and also with Brad and those children, who are quite spectacular.”

Sadly, Jolie’s relationship with Pitt didn’t last. The couple married in 2014, but just two years later, they announced their divorce. Jolie leaned on her friends and family during the days, weeks, and months following — including her father. In a 2017 profile with Vanity Fair, Jolie talked about her relationship with Voight as she navigated new territory. “He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule — don’t make them play with you,” the actor said of her kids with Pitt. “Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library.”

How is Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight’s relationship today?

Since the divorce filing, Jolie has carved out a new existence for herself and her children. She’s also maintained a relationship with her father, although on her terms. Still a working actor, Voight has spoken out several times about his love for his daughter. In early 2021, Voight opened up to CBS News about his career and relationship with Jolie. “She’s really remarkable,” Voight said, discussing his daughter’s directorial and acting efforts in Hollywood. “She’s got her own thing, man. She’s got her own way of dealing with things, you know? She’s very clear.”

For Jolie and Voight, their relationship has never been clear-cut. But these days, it seems as though both of them are open to seeing what life brings.

