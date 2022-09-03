Brad Pitt Says Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dancing ‘Brings a Tear to the Eye’

Brad Pitt has been in the spotlight for decades and is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But his children could soon be competing with him for attention from fans. Pitt shares a family with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Although none of his children have embarked on acting careers just yet, it is clear that at least one of them has inherited some natural talent for entertaining others. After a recent video of young Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing alongside some other talented teenagers went viral, Pitt was asked directly about his daughter’s skills on the dance floor. And the proud parent had no problem opening up about his gifted daughter.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is one of Brad Pitt’s 6 children

In 2005, Pitt embarked on a relationship with fellow actor Angelina Jolie. Their romance caused a media frenzy, causing outlets to dub the couple “Brangelina.” While the superstar pair worked hard to stay out of the spotlight, fans couldn’t get enough of their love affair. In May 2006, Jolie and Pitt welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, joining their two older adopted children.

The two went on to have two more biological children and adopt another child – making them a family of eight. Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014, but their marriage would last only two years before Jolie filed for divorce. Ever since then, Pitt and Jolie have been embroiled in a custody battle over their underage children, while their older kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, have gone on about their lives as young adults.

A video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently went viral

As Pitt and Jolie’s oldest biological daughter, there’s been a lot of interest in Shiloh Jolie-Pitt over the years. After a video went viral in June 2022, where the young woman can be seen dancing alongside some other teens to the tune of Doja Cat’s song “Vegas,” many fans were quick to point out that not only does Jolie-Pitt look just like her famous parents, but she clearly has some of their entertaining talents as well.

What did Brad Pitt say about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dancing skills?

Pitt is nothing if not a proud parent – and recently, when doing publicity for his new movie Bullet Train, the actor opened up about his daughter’s viral dance video. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in, and flourish.”

This isn’t the first time that Pitt has talked about his children. The A-list actor isn’t afraid to get vulnerable when it comes to his kids, and in a raw interview with GQ Style following his split from Jolie in 2016, Pitt revealed that he tries to always put his family first.

“People on their deathbeds don’t talk about what they obtained or were awarded,” Pitt said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “They talk about their loved ones or their regrets. I say that as someone who’s let the work take me away.” He went on to describe how “Kids are so delicate.” Pitt added, “They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I’m not hearing. I want to be better at that.”

