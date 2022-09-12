Brad Pitt Once Shared That He Didn’t Understand the Idea of Marriage Being for ‘All Time’

Brad Pitt was the subject of much controversy after his split with Jennifer Aniston. During the ordeal, the actor once shared how he felt about the concept of traditional marriages.

Brad Pitt felt lived a boring life during his marriage with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt | Rocco Spaziani/ Getty Images

As many know, Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. Many speculated that Angelina Jolie might have played a part in the demise of his first marriage. But the Fight Club star once asserted his married life with Aniston wasn’t completely satisfying to him before then.

In a 2011 interview with Parade, Pitt once opened up about how marriage might have contributed to the uninteresting life he was leading.

“I spent the ‘90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony,” he said. “I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Brad Pitt questioned the idea of marriage being for all time

Despite the controversies surrounding their divorce, Pitt once claimed that his separation from Aniston was more civil than others might have assumed. As far as Pitt was concerned, he harbored no ill will towards his ex-wife, and spoke highly of her.

“We’ve done it our way, and I love her for that,” he once told GQ (via Entertainment Weekly). “We’ve kept the love we have for each other.”

However, unlike others, he didn’t see his divorce with Aniston as a failure. In fact, a part of Pitt welcomed the less glamorous side of married life. Especially when there were certain concepts regarding marriage that he didn’t agree with.

“It’s talked about like it failed. I guess because it wasn’t flawless,” he added. “Me, I embrace the messiness of life. I find it so beautiful, actually. The idea that marriage has to be for all time — that I don’t understand.”

Why it took Brad Pitt so long to marry Angelina Jolie

Pitt originally married Aniston after two years of dating the Friends alum. But with Jolie, the two actors didn’t officially wed each other until 2014, which was a full decade after they first began dating. But there were several factors that contributed to their long journey down the aisle.

At one point, they just didn’t think a marriage between them was necessary.

“We’re not against it. It just doesn’t seem necessary. He and I have never discussed it in detail, but I would assume – because we [both] went down that road before – it’s not that contract or that ceremony that makes you feel solid. We’ve gone the back way around, and maybe there is something to that – that it’s the hard work and the exhaustion and the children that really do make you solid,” Jolie once said in an interview with Marie Claire.

For Pitt, the actor also didn’t want to marry Jolie until everyone was legally allowed to.

“We’ll get married when everyone can,” Pitt said.

In 2014, it seemed the time was right for both of them.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Reveals the Nasty Habit He Dropped During the Pandemic — ‘I’m Just at the Age When Nothing Good Comes From It’