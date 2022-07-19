Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend Huma Abedin Called Dating ‘Terrifying’

Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood’s hottest A-list actors. With acclaimed films like A Star is Born (which he also directed) and beloved comedies like The Hangover under his belt, the famous leading man doesn’t often make headlines for his personal life. Recently, news spread that Cooper has a new girlfriend: top political aide Huma Abedin. While Abedin isn’t in the entertainment industry, she’s talked to the press about her own life in the spotlight — admitting in a May 2022 interview that she finds dating to be “terrifying.”

Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin

L: Bradley Cooper | Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, R: Huma Abedin | Theo Wargo/WireImage

In mid-July, People Magazine reported that Bradley Cooper’s new girlfriend is none other than former Hilary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and Abedin. They reportedly started dating just a “few months” ago. The publication noted that Vogue editor Anna Wintour first introduced Cooper and Abedin.

While Cooper and Abedin haven’t confirmed their relationship or stepped out yet as a couple, they did attend the 2022 Met Gala (albeit separately) in early May. “They are perfect for each other,” a source told Page Six. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

What has Huma Abedin said about dating being ‘terrifying’?

Abedin and Cooper have a lot in common, even though they are in different industries. Abedin’s personal life has often been the source of speculation. She was formerly married to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. The two were married from 2010 until 2017, divorcing after the news of Weiner’s sex scandals went public. They share a young son.

In May 2022, Abedin opened up about her personal life to The Guardian. She admitted therapy has helped her to deal with the “trauma” of the dissolution of her marriage to Weiner. “I had a partner for the first time, somebody I loved and looked forward to going home to every night,” she explained. “Everything felt possible. That’s why it was so hard to lose it all overnight.”

In the article, Abedin discussed dating. She said, “dating apps are intimidating. I’m trying to stay open, but dating is terrifying, which also makes it exciting.” She also noted, “I believe in love – I had it, I know what it felt like, I’d love to have that feeling again.”

Bradley Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Irina Shayk

Like Abedin, Cooper is fresh from the dissolution of a long-term relationship. The actor was involved with model Irina Shayk from 2015 until 2019, even welcoming a daughter in 2017. Unfortunately, Page Six reports that in the end, the couple’s relationship was “hanging by a thread.” Before Shayk, Cooper had been in high-profile relationships with Renee Zellweger, Zoe Saldaña, and Suki Waterhouse. Additionally, early in his career, he was briefly married to actor Jennifer Esposito.

Most recently, Cooper was involved with model Dianna Agron, as Page Six reports, although neither Agron nor Cooper ever confirmed their relationship. The Oscar-winner likes to keep his personal life low-key. So while it’s possible fans will learn more about Cooper and Abedin’s new relationship in the future, for now, both celebrities are keeping things well under wraps.

