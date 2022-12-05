Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?

Soccer star Neymar Jr.’s name has been in the headlines a lot in 2022. One reason was because he was sidelined for a bit before being cleared to return and play for the Brazilian national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Another had to do with a man who calls himself “Ney’s lookalike” causing a fan frenzy in Qatar. And another reason was over his split from Bruna Biancardi.

Here’s what was reported about their breakup that Biancardi cleared up, and why she traveled to Doha where her ex was playing in the soccer tournament.

Brazilian star Neymar Jr. reacts after assisting with a goal in a match against Colombia | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Who is Neymar Jr.’s ex-fiancée Bruna Biancardi?

Biancardi was born on April 15, 1994, in Brazil. She’s a social media influencer who has around 2 million followers on Instagram. She’s also a model and has partnered with companies selling everything from clothing to vitamins to beauty products.

Biancardi and Neymar began dating in 2021 but did not publicly confirm their relationship until January 2022 when they announced that they were engaged. After they got together Biancardi became friends with famous WAG Antonela Roccuzzo who is married to Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi.

Podemos ser sinceros? Dançar quadrilha num arraiá com o mozão é simplesmente TUDO! Com lookinhos combinando assim, então? Melhor ainda! Kkkk Neymar e Bruna Biancardi estão lindíssimos nesse clique, 100% no pique das Festas Juninas. Fofos! (?: @neymarjr) pic.twitter.com/iGVU15mV1H — Hugo Gloss (@HugoGloss) June 27, 2022

Biancardi clears up rumors about why they broke up

But months after revealing that they were planning to tie the knot, rumors swirled that they had called it quits because Neymar had been unfaithful.

At the time Extra Online reported that Neymar cheated on Biancardi claiming: “She discovered that he had been with a girl at that party and decided to end it right then and there. Bruna packed up her things and left as soon as the sun came up.”

However, in August 2022 Biancardi confirmed that they had split but denied the reason given by the publication.

“I’ve always been myself and you guys know this, but since you guys keep asking, I’d like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship–for a while now–and there was no cheating,” she wrote on Instagram. “Don’t believe everything you see. I have a lot of love for [Neymar] and his family! Please stop mentioning my name. Thank you!”

Ex-namorada de Neymar Jr, Bruna Biancardi surge com biquíni nas cores da bandeira do Brasil em novas fotos nas Maldivashttps://t.co/xNRYCO7y9i — CARAS Brasil (@carasbrasil) December 1, 2022

Why Biancardi was in Doha during the World Cup

In November 2022, some fans thought the former couple could be reconciling when it was reported that Biancardi had traveled to Doha just before the start of the World Cup. However, it turned out that her trip there didn’t have anything to do with her ex or the tournament.

Biancardi was actually there for the inauguration of the MSC World Europa, a cruise that transformed into a hotel during the World Cup. The model attended the “cruising” party as well as another event that evening.

A few days later, Biancardi left Doha and shared photos of her vacationing in the Maldives.