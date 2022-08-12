A Breakdown of Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)’ Music Video

Benny Blanco released the song “Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)” on Aug. 5. The song features Snoop Dogg and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS. Blanco also released a music video for “Bad Decisions.” While the music video’s plot is centered around BTS, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook actually don’t make an official appearance.

Benny Blanco released a music video for ‘Bad Decisions (feat. BTS and Snoop Dogg)’

Leading up to the release of “Bad Decisions,” Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participated in helping promote the song through TikTok videos.

However, the four BTS members do not make an official appearance in the music video as singers on the single. Still, the entire “Bad Decisions” music video is centered around BTS.

At the start of the music video, Blanco wakes up in a room decorated with BTS merchandise. Text appears onscreen reading, “13 hours until BTS concert.”

Blanco begins to get ready, dances along to BTS’ music video for “Dynamite,” and makes a BTS cake and poster. When dressing for the concert, Blanco wears an outfit similar to Jimin’s outfit from the “Dynamite” music video.

Snoop Dogg appears in a car to rap along to his first verse, but the members of BTS are only seen in brief snippets of the “Dynamite” music video and on merchandise.

At the end of the music video, Blanco arrives at the BTS concert, but it turns out he is a day early. The security guard escorts him outside.

“Listen, Buddy, you blew it. You made a bad decision,” the security guard tells Blanco as he closes the gate to the stadium.

The ‘Bad Decisions’ music video has a different feel than the song’s lyrics

While the music video for “Bad Decisions” centers around Blanco’s love for BTS and making the mistake of getting to a concert too early, the song’s real meaning has a more romantic context.

In the song, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sing about being infatuated with someone and rushing into making “bad decisions” with them.

“Let’s make some bad decisions/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time/ So give me all your kisses/ I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time,” they sing in the song’s chorus.

Snoop Dogg’s verses reiterate the “bad decisions” in question, and in the second verse he raps:

“Help me waste a day and find a place/ That we can face-to-face/ Let me show you ’round my hood/ It’s bad meaning bad like bad meaning good/ When it comes to rules, I break ’em.”

The ‘Bad Decisions’ music video highlights BTS’ fan base

While Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook do not sing “Bad Decisions” in the music video, it does appear that the single’s music video is a homage to BTS and their fans.

There are references to one of the band’s most popular songs, and Blanco represents the most dedicated ARMY that travel to see BTS perform as much as possible.

