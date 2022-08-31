A Breakdown of BTS’ ‘Intro: Persona’

He’s BTS’ leader and the rapper behind “Intro: Persona.” RM, real name Kim Namjoon, is also one of the songwriters for this Map of the Soul: Persona original, detailing some of the creative processes for his solo track. Here’s what we know about “Intro: Persona” (and why it samples “Intro: Skool Luv Affair”).

One of RM’s solo songs for BTS is ‘Intro: Persona’ from ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

RM of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before releasing 2019’s Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS debuted the intro track for their album. That was “Intro: Persona,” the solo song of BTS’ rapper/leader RM, with lyrics detailing the idol’s musical persona and experience as a chart-topping artist.

“Oh, do you wanna go,” RM asked during the chorus. “Do you wanna fly? Where’s your soul? where’s your dream? Do you think you’re alive?”

RM also appeared in the single’s official YouTube music video, which holds over 90 million views. Since its release, “Intro: Persona” earned over 145 million Spotify plays.

BTS’ ‘Intro: Persona’ samples ‘Skool Luv Affair’

The beginning of “Intro: Persona” features a sample of “Intro: Skool Luv Affair” from the album of the same title. This was an intentional choice of RM, the artist explained during one V Live. As an introductory song to BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona, it made sense to sample another intro track.

BTS is known for its self-referential songs. Map of the Soul: 7 included “On,” which was a “reverse” of the K-pop group’s early song “N.O.” BTS sings about the superhero/their original song “Anpanman” in “Idol.” As one of their most obvious nods to past eras, “Boy With Luv” shares a similar title to “Boy In Luv.”

Who wrote ‘Intro: Persona’ by BTS?

According to BTS Fandom, Hiss Noise, RM, and Pdogg are the songwriters behind BTS’ “Intro: Persona.” As RM’s first solo intro since “Intro: What Am I To You,” this artist commented on the creative process for the Map of the Soul: Persona track during his 2019 V Live.

“Just listening to this beat, my heart beats fast,” RM said, according to a fan’s Twitter translation. We brought over the sample from SKA and added a rock-feel guitar… I wrote and fixed and tore the structure apart countless times.”

“Since I had to fill the entire song with rap. It was an ordinary structure, but I wanted to go back to ‘What Am I To You’ feel,” he continued. “So, I struggled between a balance of what I really like. And so I started with the thought that I wanted to fill it with just rap verses. And it was so tough.”

RM is the mastermind behind several BTS originals, including the Grammy-nominated Be (Deluxe Edition) song, “Dynamite.” He also wrote and released music as a solo artist, collaborating with Lil Nas X on the “Old Town Road” remix — “Seoul Town Road.”

