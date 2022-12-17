Brendan Fraser ‘Cut [His] Teeth’ on ‘George of the Jungle’: ‘How Do You Act a Cartoon Character?’

Brendan Fraser was once one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, known for films like Encino Man and George of the Jungle. But then he sort of fell off the radar. Fans now know the reasons for that disappearance include a complex web of injuries sustained on the set while filming for The Mummy franchise and the fallout following his accusations against a high-ranking member of the HFPA for sexual misconduct.

Fraser has openly explained those recoveries — both physical and mental — have taken a toll. And he was opened with welcome arms by fans who have been thrilled to see him back in the spotlight. They’ve even dubbed his return to the red carpet a “Brenaissance.”

‘George of the Jungle’ premiered in 1997

Brendan Fraser in ‘George of the Jungle’ | Getty Images

In 1997, families were treated to a fun romp through the jungle with George. Brendan Fraser took on the main role, portraying a man who had been abandoned in the jungle during a plane crash as a baby. Having grown up in the wilderness, he’s one with nature and swings through the trees on vines.

The film also starred Leslie Mann as Ursula Stanhope. When George saves her life, she gets close to him on his own turf before eventually taking him back to the U.S. with her.

The film was a fairly silly adaptation of an earlier television series from the late 1960s. Ultimately, the flick received a lukewarm reception with a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics point to its “toothless” plot, most are still able to praise Brendan’s “earnest” performance in a difficult role.

Brendan Fraser reflected on the difficulty of playing George

Leslie Mann is surprised she went through with a George of the Jungle scene where she faced a real lion:



"I don't know why he didn't attack me. There's really nothing you can do when they're that close. If he just jumps at me, I'm dead."



https://t.co/oSZNw3tuRX pic.twitter.com/yqUgzgMT2O — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 1, 2022

In a 2022 video interview for GQ, Fraser took a look back at some of his past roles. When he got to George, he had plenty to say.

“How do you act a cartoon character?” Fraser begins with a rhetorical question. “I think you have to make him a person,” he continues. He also points to the “rules” that govern George’s interactions and ultimate outcomes. “He will always win the day because his secret weapon is dumb luck,” he explained.

It’s clear that Fraser was dedicated to the role. He worked to bring depth and warmth to a character that could easily have been written off as too silly to care about. And the actor praises the film for giving him crucial experience. “I cut my teeth on George of the Jungle in learning how to work in a real broad comedic way,” said Fraser.

‘George of the Jungle’ special effects were ‘cutting edge’

While accepting an award, Brendan Fraser takes the opportunity to apologize for a George of the Jungle stunt gone wrong.https://t.co/xv3EF32TUI pic.twitter.com/EeJurAtlv0 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 17, 2022

It might not look like it when we have the advantage of 20+ years of technological advancements, but Fraser points out that the animatronics in George of the Jungle were actually “cutting edge” for the time. They were paired with professionals who had a very “niche” expertise in “simian behavior.”

Fraser explains that those in the gorilla suits were actors who also did work on Planet of the Apes. Their performance was enhanced with facial animatronics and remote puppeteering to give a full-scale impression of real-life gorillas interacting with their “family member” George.

Another moment of technical precision came when Fraser interacted with elephant actor Ty to play his “dog.” The CGI team was there to supervise every interaction between Fraser and the real-life elephant. Fraser’s hand and arm had to be placed at exactly the right height to allow them to work their CGI magic on the creature’s facial expressions. So while it might not cut it today, clearly, a lot went into this film.