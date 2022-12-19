Brendan Fraser Thinks He’s ‘The Least Funny Person I Know’

Fans of Brendan Fraser know that the actor has a truly impressive range. From hard-hitting dramas to nonstop action films, he has done it all. Throughout the ’90s and into the early 2000s, Fraser was a Hollywood mainstay, earning acclaim from fans of all ages. After a hiatus from the film industry, he is back with a high-profile role in the acclaimed movie The Whale. Through it all, Fraser has maintained his humble attitude. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his comedy inspirations, revealing why he doesn’t think he’s funny.

Where did Brendan Fraser train as an actor?

Brendan Fraser attends “The Whale” UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2022 in London, England. | John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Fraser was born in Indiana in 1968. The son of Canadian parents, he and his family moved frequently during his childhood years. According to IMDb, Fraser lived in places like California, Seattle, Washington, Ottawa, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. After he attended a private boarding school, Fraser developed an active interest in the performing arts. Fraser went on to attend Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts.

He began acting in New York City, gaining the skills that he would need as a film star by working in various stage performances. Eventually, Hollywood came calling. Fraser landed roles in movies like Dogfight, School Ties, The Scout, and With Honors. His role in the 1992 comedy Encino Man helped to solidify Fraser’s status as a star on the rise, highlighting his talents with physical comedy as well.

Why doesn’t Brendan Fraser think he’s funny?

Encino Man was Fraser’s first comedy film, but it was far from his last. As a prehistoric man who is accidentally brought to life in the 20th century by a pair of unsuspecting teenagers, he had many chances to show off his gift for physical comedy. Still, Fraser maintains that, in his mind, he’s got no special skills as a comedian.

As he told GQ, “I have no idea how to be funny. I don’t know why people may think I am.” Fraser continues, “I am the least funny person I know. I just think you have to believe in everything you’re doing because if you don’t, your audience won’t.”

Fraser also opened up about his comedy icons, and their approach to being funny. “My heroes were Buster Keaton to Bill Irwin in the height of his clowning career, these savant, poker-faced, Chaplin-esque performances that defines cinema to this day…in the time that I was in training and certainly what I remembered about what you needed to bring to a comedic performance. And the last thing that you need to bring to a comedic performance is, is the comedy.”

Brendan Fraser has acted in many hit comedies

Fraser told GQ that he originally latched onto comedy as a “survival tactic” due to the frequent moving that his family did when he was young. Ultimately, he was able to take the skills that he developed as a rising star and combine them with his undeniable skill at physical self-expression to create some truly unforgettable characters. Fraser made his mark in comedies after Encino Man, appearing in George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, and Bedazzled.

Even many of Fraser’s more action-focused roles included elements of broad physical comedy, most notably, his work in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. The actor gained a reputation for his “all in” approach, always giving it his all, no matter what the storyline or the plot happened to be. These days, with Fraser back in action, fans are eager to see what’s next for him.