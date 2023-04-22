Brian Cox Kept Big ‘Succession’ Secret by Showing Up to Film Fake Scenes

Brian Cox is one of the most distinguished stars in HBO’s Succession. His character, the venerable and wealthy Logan Roy, is the centerpiece of the show, causing a lot of lively fan conversations. The distinguished actor has been at the helm of the series for so long, that it makes sense fans would be in such an uproar following the sudden, shocking twist that saw Logan suffering a medical emergency while on a plane trip. Fans were totally caught off guard by the death. For Cox, however, planning for his character’s death was a long time coming. In a recent interview, Cox opened up about the innovative way that he worked with producers to hide the secret of Logan’s death in Succession.

Logan Roy was recently killed off in ‘Succession’

Logan’s death scene occurred early on in the final season of Succession. In the third episode of the season, Logan hopped on a plane, only to suffer a sudden medical emergency and pass away. Following his death, his children are forced to reckon with his unexpected passing, choosing whether to move on with their lives or go into a state of mourning.

It’s still unclear what lies ahead for the Roy family – and with the fractured group still struggling to cope with their patriarch’s passing, it is likely that in-fighting and drama will amp up in future episodes.

What did Brian Cox say about filming fake scenes to hide Logan Roy’s death twist?

The one to watch on Sundays.#Succession will be streaming May 23 on Max. Subscription required. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/0cqppqP0Q9 — HBO (@HBO) April 16, 2023

Logan Roy’s death was unprecedented and had to be dealt with very carefully by both the producers and the actors involved. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Cox opened up about how he was brought in to film a fake funeral scene in order to throw sleuths off. “So what happened was, they invented this scene that I was supposed to play at the church. The church was uptown, fancy,” Cox said. “What happened was I was on my way to film this scene and I got the call saying we are behind. It is a scene that will never be used because it’s your funeral, so don’t come. I thought no, I’ve got to go. I better go.”

Cox went on to describe how “I knew there was going to be a lot of paparazzi there, and as soon as I got out of the car they started clicking away. So immediately I was able to put off the fact it was my funeral.” Ultimately, Cox admitted that his experience on Succession has been “fantastic,” praising show creator Jesse Armstrong for writing such a great character in Logan Roy. “I just knew that it had to come to a close and I just admire, I admire Jesse Armstrong so much because it was a brave decision (to kill Logan),” he said.

Other shocking ‘Succession’ moments

The shocking moments this season on Succession didn’t end with the death of Logan Roy. The very next episode, Episode 4, features a stunning revelation that involves Shiv Roy. As reported by Men’s Health, Shiv is revealed to be pregnant when her doctor calls her to confirm that she’s feeling well, asking her if she’s had any spotting or bleeding. The doctor also asks her to make an appointment for her 20-week scan, confirming for viewers that the Roy daughter is, in fact, pregnant.

Currently, it doesn’t seem as though any of Shiv’s siblings know about her pregnancy – and in fact, the baby might not even be Tom’s. With so many things in flux, it’s likely that upcoming episodes of Succession will continue to keep fans talking.