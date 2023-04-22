Brian Cox on Logan Roy’s Ultimate Fate on ‘Succession’: ‘It Was a Brave Decision’

Succession is one of the hottest shows on HBO – and now that the series is in its final season, it is making more waves than ever before. The final episode of Succession is set to air in May, but there are already some truly shocking twists and turns. Most notably, a major character was recently killed off, and fans just can’t stop talking about it. Recently, series star Brian Cox stopped by Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show to chat about his character, Logan Roy, revealing why he agrees with what happened to Logan. Warning: serious spoilers for Succession lie ahead!

Logan Roy’s recent shocking death on ‘Succession’ made headlines

Succession returned to HBO in March, and it didn’t take long before the drama was kicked up a notch. Things really got crazy on the April 9 episode of the show, when Roy family patriarch Logan suffered a medical emergency in the bathroom of his airplane. Logan passed away, leaving each of his children to grapple with his death in very different ways.

For viewers, the death of such a major character was truly shocking. Most fans likely expected Logan to last well through the finale episode of Succession – and the fact that the high-powered businessman died so far removed from his children only added insult to injury.

What did Brian Cox say about his character’s death?

While fans of the HBO series are still reeling from Logan Roy’s death, the actor behind Logan has moved on. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Cox discussed why he thinks the decision to kill Logan early in the season was the correct move. “Listen, it’s one of the greatest roles of all time, Logan Roy. You can’t knock it,” Cox told Colbert. “Really it’s been fantastic, but I just knew that it had to come to a close. And I admire (show creator) Jesse Armstrong so much because it was a very brave decision.”

Cox also opened up about the moment that producers told him Logan Roy had to die. “I was summoned to head office, and I was given the news that he would be departing. They didn’t say when, and I said, ‘Fine,'” Cox shared. “It’s a job. There’s another job. It’s one of many. I think I’ve done over 209 movies and stuff over the years.” Cox admitted that he was able to keep the secret of Logan’s death fairly well: “I’m hopeless at keeping secrets. It was a triumph, an absolute triumph. I was very proud of myself. I used to check myself in the mirror and say, ‘Well done, Cox.'”

What are fans saying about Logan Roy’s death?

Immediately after Logan’s onscreen death, Twitter exploded with fans eager to discuss what was happening with other viewers. Universally, fans were shocked by Logan’s unexpected death, with many expressing their feelings about Logan as a character as much as the sudden plot twist. “When Shiv called Logan daddy I actually willed him to rise from the dead (and I hate him). I don’t want her sad,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote “One thing about Logan….he’s gonna upstage his kids’ events.” Many fans called out the impeccable acting from everyone involved in the episode, calling for every member of the cast to win Emmy Awards for their emotional, intense performances. “Literally everyone in this #Succession episode deserves an Emmy. Every single performance is real and raw and consistent with who these characters are,” one fan on Twitter wrote. Viewers who want to experience the drama for themselves can catch up with the final season of Succession on HBO.