Brian May Gushes About How Talented His Wife Is

Brian May is one of rock and roll’s most acclaimed guitarists. An original member of Queen, May has rocked stadiums all around the world – and even at the age of 75, he’s still going strong. A celebrity as well as a musician, May is a man of many talents. In addition to his work with Queen, May is a renowned astrophysicist who has worked with scientific organizations worldwide on cutting-edge projects. Although his professional life is very busy, May can enjoy a happy personal life, relaxing during his off days with his wife of over two decades, actor Anita Dobson.

Brian May has been married to Anita Dobson since 2000

Brian May shot to fame in the 1970s as a member of the rock band Queen. Alongside his band members Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor, May traveled the world and wrote hit song after hit song. Songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Someone to Love” are considered to be some of the greatest rock tunes ever written – and May’s incredible guitar playing undoubtedly contributed to their success.

May’s first marriage was to Christine Mullen. The two were married in 1974 and welcomed three children together. However, by the end of the 1980s, their marriage had fizzled, and they decided to separate in 1988. May wasn’t single for long, connecting with actor Anita Dobson shortly after his split from Mullen. According to Discover Music, May’s new relationship with Dobson inspired him to write a song about her, “I Want It All,” a tune that became a hit for Queen. The couple tied the knot in 2000, after nearly 12 years together, and have been together ever since.

What did Brian May say about his wife’s talents?

Brian May and Anita Dobson are as happy as ever, even after being married for more than 20 years. In fact, May likes to gush about Dobson every chance he gets. In an August 2021 interview with Radio X on YouTube, May answered a few of Google’s most-asked questions, addressing his talented wife in the process. In response to the question “Who is Brian May married to?” the guitarist responded, “Well, the last time I checked, I was still married to Anita Dobson, who is an amazing actress of note.”

He went on to say, “When I met her, she was way more famous than I was. She was the most photographed woman on TV, playing Angie in EastEnders, which was in some ways the best thing that ever happened to her, but in some ways, one of the worst because it almost stopped her from doing anything else. People were so married to this wonderful character that she created, Angie, that they wouldn’t let her be anything else.” May revealed about his wife’s career, “So she’s fought long and hard to re-establish herself as the actress that she was before she went into the soap. She’s an amazing actress, an amazing performer – and an amazing wife.”

Anita Dobson is still acting

According to IMDb, Anita Dobson is well-known for her work in the British TV show EastEnders, but she’s also got a host of other acting credits to her name. Dobson has acted in stage productions such as Chicago, Hamlet, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. She’s also appeared in movies like Darkness Falls and London Road.

While Brian May and Dobson never had children together, she’s a stepmother to his three children from his previous marriage. The two have weathered some trying times together, including May’s terrifying heart attack in 2020. Dobson would later admit, according to Smooth Radio, that the heart attack was a “nightmare,” but thankfully, her husband was able to make a full recovery. These days, Dobson is still acting, all while supporting May in his various professional ventures.

