‘Bridgerton’: Nicola Coughlan Said She ‘Looked Like a Sad Poodle’ in Some Scenes

The hit Netflix show Bridgerton has spawned several stars, with fans all over the world gravitating to the actors who brought the sassy characters in the show to life. Nicola Coughlan is one fan-favorite performer from the series who has endeared herself to viewers for her open and honest admissions about working on the set of Bridgerton. Recently, Coughlan took to social media to discuss her look in the series, revealing that one particular scene required her to look like a “sad poodle.”

Nicola Coughlan opened up about her hair in ‘Bridgerton’

Nicola Coughlan has been in the entertainment business for years, but her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton really shot her to fame. Coughlan is active on social media, and recently, the actor decided to respond to some criticism of her character that she has witnessed in recent weeks. As reported by Metro, Coughlan took to her Instagram stories to directly address the criticism, noting, “Loads of people get mad at me for things Penelope did but I really didn’t do them because it’s a script and I see the words and do acting. Please be nice to me.”

She went on to say, “I’m there to do the acting and, you know, I don’t have a choice in most things. I wouldn’t be like, ‘This my best hair look.’ I mean, I was meant to look like that and Lou (Bannell) who did this hair and makeup, I love you. But, I was meant to look like a sad poodle, so I looked like a sad poodle.”

Coughlan admitted that her role in ‘Bridgerton’ has influenced her style

Nicola Coughlan at the ‘Bridgerton’ FYSEE event | Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Penelope, along with other characters in the Bridgerton universe, has a very distinct period style – wearing lots of flowing dresses and bold colors. For Nicola Coughlan, who appreciates dressing casually when she isn’t on set, playing Penelope has changed how she views the entire fashion industry. As she admitted during a recent interview at London Fashion Week, “It’s quite nice to dress up as myself rather than Penelope.”

As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, Coughlan noted that Bridgerton has had “a massive influence on my style because I think seeing a garment being made from scratch and the amount of effort that goes into it has really made me appreciate fashion in a different way and made me want to explore it.”

Penelope is set to take on a larger role in the upcoming third season of ‘Bridgerton’

While we're talking #Polin, it's important to note that Penelope herself is a force to be reckoned with in season 2 of #Bridgerton. @nicolacoughlan commands every scene she’s in & shows the viewer that her character is no wallflower. She’s a POWERHOUSE who will shine! ✨? pic.twitter.com/4Tb6lyjJ76 — Lyra Hale ✍️???️‍? (@TheAltSource) March 20, 2022

Nicola Coughlan might appreciate fashion, but her character, Penelope, is a true fashionista – and fans can expect to see a lot of fabulous clothes in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton. “The looks are major,” Coughlan told Women’s Wear Daily, hinting that Penelope could be rocking colors similar to “Tiffany blue.” Coughlan’s comments support what costume designers for the show have said, with Season 1 costume designer Ellen Mirojnick choosing a lot of yellow for Penelope to wear because it represents deceit, which is appropriate since Penelope’s secret identity is as Lady Whistledown.

By the second season, Penelope notes that she is growing “weary” of wearing so much yellow and starts to incorporate more pink and mauve colors into her wardrobe rotation. Since Penelope is set to take center stage in the third season of the beloved Netflix show, it is clear that costume designers will be working closely with Coughlan to ensure that all the looks not only match up with Penelope’s journey as a character but with Coughlan’s budding status as a fashionista as well.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Focus on Colin and Penelope’s Romance, According to Actor Nicola Coughlan