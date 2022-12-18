‘Bridgerton’: 1 of Queen Charlotte Actor Golda Rosheuvel’s Wigs Was So Tall It Couldn’t Fit in a Car

It’s no secret that the historical romance-drama Bridgerton is full of beautiful eye candy. The wildly popular Netflix series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling in 2022, thanks, in part, to the intricately styled wigs designed by the show’s lead hair and make-up designer, Erika Ökvist.

In fact, some of the wigs were reportedly so outlandishly tall that they required special handling and transportation.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Actors and their wigs sometimes traveled separately to ‘Bridgerton’ set locations

One Bridgerton character who sports the best and biggest hairdos is Queen Charlotte, played by actor Golda Rosheuvel. The mixed-race monarch is based on the real-life historical figure who ruled Great Britain alongside King George III for nearly 60 years.

Although Bridgerton is set in regency-era London circa 1813, Queen Charlotte is depicted in fashions more specifically tailored to the late 1700s. This means stiff corsets, wide skirts, and extreme pompadour.

Queen Charlotte's hair is only half as fabulous as she, which is truly making a statement. pic.twitter.com/4AH1EkA3EL — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 6, 2022

In a Shondaland Making A Scene interview, Ökvist says, “The queen’s wig, it’s almost like a special effect on its own.” She’s referring to a spectacular wig worn by Queen Charlotte during the wedding scene between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Edwina Sharma.

“When we put on that wig, like she can’t sit in a car wearing it, so we have to travel to her location before she puts on a wig.”

According to Ökvist, the pre-call before a scene like this could be up to four hours, making it impossible for actors to don their heavy wigs beforehand. Therefore it took thoughtful planning and a designated vehicle just to transport certain actors and their hairpieces to set.

Queen Charlotte’s wigs were so heavy they needed extra support

“I always call her the Beyoncé of the show,” Shonda Rhimes says of #Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte. “I’m constantly saying out loud, ‘God, I love her wigs’ — somehow hoping that somebody will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.” https://t.co/xTY4v0bcs4 pic.twitter.com/ADqXgKa3T7 — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021

Rosheuvel herself revealed to TVLine just how difficult it was to wear some of the Queen’s massive wigs.

“I make sure I stay hydrated because it’s such an intense wear. I weighed myself one day with a light costume and a light wig, and I gained two stone (28 pounds). I’m carrying around that weight all day, and that’s a big toll on the body.”

Netflix confirms that the weight of the queen’s wigs was so great that production staff constructed a custom brace that would support Rosheuvel’s neck during filming. “The amazing crew guys built me this thing,” she told fans at a virtual event. “It gets linked onto the chair, and I can lean back on it, and it comes around, and I can just literally rest my chin. It’s really great. I was really chuffed about it.”

A ‘Bridgerton’ prequel is in the works

All Hail The Queen!



Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

Impracticalities aside, the stunning wigs on Bridgerton are true works of art, often taking two to three weeks to construct. It’s safe to say the show wouldn’t be the same without the dedication and creativity of its talented hair and makeup team. The elaborately coiffed Queen Charlotte, it seems, had made such an impression on viewers that she has earned her own spinoff show.



Netflix recently announced a prequel titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that is expected to air in 2023. The limited series will see current Bridgerton stars Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh reprising their roles alongside Rosheuvel.

New cast members India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest will portray the young Queen Charlotte and King George III as they fall in love and overcome the challenges of life at court in the early 1760s. We can no doubt expect an equally dazzling array of towering wigs and costumes from the talented team that made Bridgerton such a success.