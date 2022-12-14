‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Is Excited About Penelope’s Costumes

Bridgerton is one of the most beloved and buzzy shows on Netflix. The period drama is known for its steamy romance scenes and intense chemistry among the actors. As the show grows more popular, the upcoming third season will likely break records for the streaming giant. Character Penelope Featherington will play a prime role in Bridgerton Season 3. And though much of the plot remains under wraps, actor Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope, offers a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead, including what fans can expect from some of her fashion.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin’s romance

‘Bridgerton’ actor Nicola Coughlan at the 2022 Met Gala | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The third season of Bridgerton, based on a bestselling book series by Julia Quinn, is in production. And we know a few exciting details about what lies ahead. According to Us Weekly, fans can expect to finally see the romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton take center stage.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time,” showrunner Jess Brownell notes. “Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

Many other Bridgerton family members will appear in the third season, as will fan-favorite characters such as Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury. If the new season follows the formula established in the first two, expect eight episodes. As of this writing, there’s been no confirmed release date.

What did Nicola Coughlan reveal about Penelope’s upcoming ‘glow-up’?

Fans aren’t the only ones thrilled at the possibility of seeing more Penelope. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coughlan opened up about Penelope’s fabulous fashion in the upcoming season.

“I was really emotional,” the actor said of the “beautiful” costumes she’ll wear on the show. “I didn’t expect to be, I don’t know. I just — John Glazer is designing season 3 … He’s a genius.”

Coughlan added, “People are going to lose their minds — like, the glow-up is gonna be real.”

Coughlan also admitted she spent much of her early time on Bridgerton wearing the yellow dresses that have become closely associated with Penelope. So she’s incredibly excited to wear some new fashions this time around.

As Penelope has evolved, she has become more mature, incorporating more pinks and mauves into her wardrobe.

Penelope experienced a major transformation in the ‘Bridgerton’ books too

Much like the flowers come winter, friendship too may wilt, but all it takes is the change of seasons to have them bloom once more. pic.twitter.com/14PPT6yjPN — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 24, 2022

Penelope’s glow-up isn’t a surprise to fans of Quinn’s books. According to E! Online, Romancing Mister Bridgerton — the novel that inspired the third season — introduces a new look for Penelope, earning her the attention of Colin Bridgerton and other eligible men. This glow-up extends to Colin, which Coughlan teased on Clarkson’s show.

For now, the specifics of those awe-inspiring looks remain top-secret, with the cast and crew keeping details of the third season under wraps. Still, with Bridgerton Season 3 likely to drop in early 2023, fans could catch some sneak peeks of the exciting fashion moments over the next few months. Let’s hope one of Penelope’s showstopping gowns will be one of the first looks unveiled.