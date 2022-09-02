‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Anthony and Kate Live With the Rest of the Bridgerton Family?

While Netflix’s Bridgerton is first and foremost a romance series, it is also a story about family—the large, hilarious, loving, and often stubborn Bridgerton family most of all. One of the most beloved elements of the show is how the family interacts in their home, whether that be torturing Eloise with dancing lessons or Anthony’s moody stomping about.

But with Anthony and Kate now Viscount and Viscountess, many viewers are wondering if that is all about to change.

(L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

What should happen in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 according to the ‘Bridgerton’ books

Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn. Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, sees Anthony (Jonathon Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) fall in love and wed much as they do in the show.

However, many fans have taken to Reddit to point out that after they marry in the books, the Bridgerton family home becomes Anthony and Kate’s. This means that Bridgerton’s matriarch, Violet, and the rest of her unmarried children must move out of the house per British tradition.

This transition was hinted at in Bridgerton season 2 when Violet says the house will pass to Anthony upon his marriage, and many sources believe this change to be coming. When looking ahead to Bridgerton season 3, Screen Rant says, “fans should anticipate brand new locations as Anthony and Kate take over Bridgerton House while Violet finds a new home with her remaining children.”

This may signal a problem for the Netflix show, however, as Quinn’s books focus on one pair of main characters per book, whereas Netflix’s Bridgerton is an ensemble show.

Daphne and Simon: ‘Bridgerton’ season 1 vs. season 2

Understandably, fans are concerned about what that might mean for Bridgerton season 3.

Daphne and Simon’s story was featured in Bridgerton’s fledgling season, only to have the beloved characters all but disappear in Bridgerton season 2 following their wedding (with Simon altogether vanishing thanks to Regé-Jean Page’s departure from the series).

Thankfully, the process will likely be quite different with Anthony and Kate’s union, in part because of the British Peerage system (as detailed by Historic UK). When Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) became a Duchess by marrying Simon, the Duke of Hastings, her title would have meant far more responsibility and, undoubtedly, many significant changes to her lifestyle, including her time spent with family.

Anthony was made a Viscount upon his father’s death, however, before the series began. He has, essentially, been running the household since that time (though any success he has had is arguably owed to Violet). With his marriage to Kate, Anthony’s status has not changed, and thus, hopefully, his presence on the show will continue in much the same manner as before.

This idea is strengthened by Ashley’s return, with Vogue noting that: “Unlike Regé-Jean Page’s dashing Duke of Hastings, who did not reappear in Season 2 despite becoming a fan favorite after the show’s debut, Simone Ashley—who dazzled as Kate in Bridgerton’s latest installment—has confirmed that she will be returning.”

What will likely (and what we hope will) happen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

With Ashely’s return, it seems likely that Anthony and Kate will remain a large part of Bridgerton season 3, however, whether or not they will take over the Bridgerton family home is another matter.

As pointed out by some Reddit users, Violet mentioned Edwina moving in with the family after her and Anthony’s wedding (which Bridgerton fans will know never came to be). This may have been a hint that Violet and the rest of the family would continue to live under Anthony’s roof post-wedding.

However, Kate is certainly a different woman from Edwina and would likely have different wants and needs in the union. Another consideration is that Bridgerton season 3 has Eloise poised to take part in the coming social season.

This would likely be an excellent excuse for the family to remain at the Bridgerton family home and may allow for the idea that the family lives together during the social seasons but apart (with Violet and the unwed Bridgerton siblings possibly inhabiting Aubrey House) for the remaining (and unseen) part of the year.

Hopefully, this is the case, as this would also allow season 2’s lovebirds much-needed time to nest while maintaining the family dynamic so essential to Bridgerton.

