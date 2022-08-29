‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Edwina Sharma Actor Charithra Chandran Not Returning

After Edwina ended Bridgerton season 2 without a match, many viewers have been wondering if actor Charithra Chandran will be returning in the upcoming season.

After Simone Ashley confirmed Kate Sharma’s return in Bridgerton season 3 to Deadline earlier this year, it was further speculated that the younger Sharma sister would return as well. Now, however, Chandran confirms she will not be playing Edwina in the coming season.

Edwina Sharma ended ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 with a royal prospect

Bridgerton season 2 started strong for Edwina after being named the Ton’s “diamond” and catching the eye of the town’s most eligible bachelor, Anthony Bridgerton. But Edwina’s story took a turn when Anthony fell for her older sister, Kate.

Yet, viewers were hopeful for Edwina’s return and to see her story further unfold when the Queen proposed an interesting new match: her nephew, Prince Friederich.

The prince was first seen in Bridgerton season 1 courting Daphne Bridgerton, only to be sidelined in favor of Simon, quite like Edwina’s storyline in season 2. Understandably, hopes were high that the two would find love and another happy match would be made.

What Charithra Chandran has said about returning for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

These hopes were dashed, however, with Chandran’s recent announcement that she would not be returning as Edwina in Bridgerton season 3.

When asked about her return in an interview with The Indian Express, Chandran says, “No, I’m not on set for season 3.” But the actor went on to reveal that she is currently working on another project: “I’m doing another film. It hasn’t been announced yet. It’s really exciting!”

While details about Chandran’s new film are still under wraps, the Bridgerton star has been busy with other projects as well. According to IMDb, Chandran stars in a TV series of shorts titled, The Parables Retold—a modernized reimagining of the parables from the Bible. Chandran plays Bekki in the episode named “The Talents.” Chandran will also star in the upcoming series Pillow Talk and the short, Good Intentions.

Chandran on the impact of her role and Edwina’s future after Bridgerton

Made an international star by her role as Edwina on Bridgerton, Chandran has shown a spotlight on the effects of colorism and what her journey has been like as a British Indian actor. Speaking to Variety, Chandran says,

“When you’re young and you’re an immigrant all you want to do is assimilate. All you want to do is fit in. And for me, that meant rejecting everything that made me special, everything about my culture…”

Following her success on Bridgerton season 2, Chandran says, “Coming to L.A., it was a profound moment because I spent my life avoiding the sun … This is the first time in my life that I walked out and I was like, ‘I can feel it. I can tan.’ And I can feel beautiful.”

As for her Bridgerton character, Edwina, Chandran hints there may still be hope to see her on the series again. Speaking to EW, Chandran says, “I love the cast and crew so much, so I’d be so open to coming back,” and goes on to say that she hopes Edwina finds love but also “adventure and excitement.”

In the end, it could be Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen that says it best: “Just because she didn’t end up married or in a match that we saw doesn’t mean that she wasn’t happy… I love the fact that [Edwina] has her own wants and needs and desires and feelings.”

So, while viewers may not see Edwina’s story play out onscreen, it seems the character got a happy (and empowered) ending after all.

