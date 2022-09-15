‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Might Be Released Weekly

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s hottest properties, a historical romance series that broke records and attracted viewers en masse. The first season debuted in late 2020, and by March 2022, the second season had hit the streaming service. Well before the debut of the second season, it was announced that Bridgerton had been renewed for a third season, one that is currently in production.

(L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington | Liam Daniel/Netflix

With the recent news that Netflix could be looking at moving away from the binge-watching model that helped Bridgerton become such a success, many fans are looking to the future and wondering how the new season will ultimately be released.

The third season of ‘Bridgerton’ is in production

My, my, there certainly is a lot happening here. pic.twitter.com/YIHjKjukAf — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) August 30, 2022

A specific release date hasn’t yet been given for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, but it will likely start streaming on Netflix in early 2023. While some details are scarce, fans do know a few exciting clues about the new season.

Notably, the romance in the third season will be between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, with the character of Penelope being in central focus. Many of the cast members from the first two seasons will be returning to reprise their roles in the new season of Bridgerton, including Nicola Coughlin as Penelope.

Additionally, while the new season is also based on the Bridgerton series of novels, there have been indications that Netflix will diverge from the source material a bit, possibly introducing some brand-new characters and scenarios.

Will Netflix release the entire third season of ‘Bridgerton’ weekly?

Get ready for the (carriage) ride of your life! #Bridgertonseason3 pic.twitter.com/u5AlXMV4xe — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 20, 2022

In early September, rumors started swirling that Netflix is considering abandoning the “binge-watch” format that proved so popular with shows like Bridgerton, where all episodes were dropped on the platform for fans to watch at their leisure.

According to What’s on Netflix, the rumor states that Netflix could be considering releasing episodes of popular shows weekly in order to bring viewers back to the service on a regular basis. The publication notes that there has been nothing concrete from Netflix to support this rumor and that the initial idea came from a 2020 book that delved into ways for Netflix to boost subscriber engagement.

Still, fans are paying attention, and since Bridgerton is known as one of the streaming platform’s hottest shows, many are debating whether something like that could happen for the third season release of the show.

What are fans saying about the release of ‘Bridgerton’?

This begs for quite the celebration, does it not? https://t.co/dXx87DYzRy — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 20, 2022

In a recent Reddit thread, Bridgerton fans broke down the possibility of getting just one episode of Bridgerton per week, rather than all the episodes at once, like in the past. “… ummmm how about no???? imagine waiting a week in between Aubrey hall and the Anthony/Edwina wedding episodes, no thank you,” one fan said, slamming the once-weekly episode drop idea. “I preferred the Stranger Things method, 3/4 at one point in time, let the hype build + you can still binge, release the finale a few weeks later.”

“Yeah, Bridgerton is better than Virgin River, but neither have strong plot lines and have anything to pull me in week to week. This would work for Stranger Things or The Umbrella Academy, but for lighter romance stuff? No way,” another fan pointed out.

Most fans agreed, with another noting “I also don’t like weekly method. It only works if there’s a huge fandom and drama behind the scenes across multiple social media platforms imo. If a show does weekly, most people either forget about it or they’ll wait to binge it.”

Ultimately, while it looks as though the third season of Bridgerton will get released all at once, there’s a very real possibility that changes could occur for future shows.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: New Showrunner Reaffirms Benedict’s Story Will Be a ‘Vital Part’