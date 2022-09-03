‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Was Kicked Out of Drama School For Failing Dance

If Bridgerton were a modern reality TV series, it could be a cross between Gossip Girl and Dancing With the Stars (with a lot of extra skin added).

The Netflix hit has seasons three and four in its future, according to Esquire, even though it’s only had two seasons aired. There are eight books of source material in all.

Simone Ashley | Ryan West/Getty Images

Fans love the juxtaposition of a period piece with modern music in a classical style, which makes for well-choreographed dancing. While the cast makes it look easy, hours and hours of prep went into each dance.

One for one cast member, to play a part that relies on dancing was particularly fitting.

Simone Ashley’s ballroom dance moves on display

Simone Ashley burst onto the Bridgerton scene in season 2, playing Kate Sharma as a prominent love interest for Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling in the family and the 9th Viscount, in line to inherit his father’s fortune.

Her role on Bridgerton almost didn’t happen.

Ashley said in a behind-the-scenes interview with Shondaland:

“I used to be really frightened of dancing. I got kicked out of drama school for failing dance class and never really danced again. Jack [Murphy, choreographer] uplifted me to gain my self-esteem and confidence.”

Murphy calls Ashley a “beauty” and “sophisticated” in her movements. He can tell Bailey has real chemistry with her, and it shows on screen.

We don’t know why she failed dance class, but she’s clearly excelled in the ballroom and traditional dances featured in Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley went to the same drama school as Kate Winslet

The Viscount and Viscountess ? pic.twitter.com/tfDRJhbMqZ — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 29, 2022

Although 20 years her junior, Ashley attended the same drama school as thespian Kate Winslet, according to The Daily Mail.

Ashley’s former headmistress and co-director of Redroofs School for the Performing Arts, Samantha Keston, told the publication that both actors have a “burning passion” for acting. Winslet has had enormous success in her 25-year career, nominated for seven Oscars and one win (as of 2022), according to IMDb.

Will Ashley’s success be right around the corner? She was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards in 2022 for her role in Bridgerton. The starlet also won an IMDb STARmeter Award for Breakout Star in the same year.

If Bridgerton’s success is any indication, Ashley’s star has nowhere to go but up. It’s been nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards.

Simone Ashley needed those dance skills

From their first dance to “Dancing on My Own” to the last one with “Wrecking Ball,” Ashley needed her dancing skills.

Looking at the scenes in a larger context of the characters, their first dance as a couple was supremely ironic. Kate’s younger sister forced her into the dance so she and Anthony would become friends ahead of her nuptials to Anthony. But Edwina may have a prince in her future, thanks to Queen Charlotte’s hint.

Will fans get to see more of Ashley’s dancing in season 3? Surely, she and her husband will be hosting more balls so we can hear more classical covers of modern songs.

